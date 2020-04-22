We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fourteen Tulsa firefighters have been quarantined after a coworker was showing symptoms of COVID-19.

A firefighter came to work April 17 and was exhibiting signs associated with the disease, Tulsa Fire Department Chief of Emergency Medical Services Michael Baker said. Fire department officials quarantined that firefighter and 13 others.

"Fortunately the member has not become ill," Baker said. "That's been good, but we're still waiting through some of the quarantine procedures."

The member reported for duty during the morning shift change, when there is some overlap between firefighters coming off and going on duty.

Baker said the two shifts have been filled. The fire department recently had an academy graduation, and personnel from other stations can be used to staff the station in question.

The firefighter in question was slated to be tested for COVID-19 this week. The 14 personnel will be quarantined for up to two weeks.

Baker said they are erring on the side of caution to protect the public from potential exposures. Firefighters still respond to fires, wrecks, medical episodes and other emergencies.

"Our fire stations are our second home; we spend a third of our life there," Baker said. "We have to treat it like our primary homes."

