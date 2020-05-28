A Tulsa 18-year-old died of a gunshot wound overnight after reportedly assaulting his family members over food benefits, police said Thursday.
A "long" and "convoluted" family dispute over an access card escalated into Wayne Brummett attacking his family members outside their north Tulsa home about midnight, and he kicked down their door when they ran inside, Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
He continued the assault until his mother's boyfriend, a resident of the home, shot him, Watkins said.
Brummett was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wound.
Detectives questioned the shooter along with those involved and released them pending further investigation, a news release states.
Brummett is the city's 28th homicide victim this year.