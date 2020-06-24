Tulsa police rescued a woman after she was able to get a message to her mother that she was being forced into prostitution.
Officers located the woman at a motel in the 3200 block of South 79th East Avenue after her mother contacted police, according to an arrest report. At the motel, officers arrested Byron Thomas, 33, and Megan Nichols, 21, in connection to the victim's allegations.
Thomas was arrested on a complaint of human trafficking and several outstanding charges, and Nichols was arrested on a complaint of pandering.
The victim told police that Thomas forced her to dance at a strip club, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim also alleged that photographs of her were posted online in advertisements for prostitution, and that she was instructed to turn over any money earned to Thomas.
The victim alleged that Nichols took the photographs and posted the advertisements. Thomas allegedly threatened to harm the victim and her mother if she tried to leave. The victim told police she "did not feel free to leave," according to the affidavit.
Nichols was booked into Tulsa County jail on Monday. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond. Thomas is being held in jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond.