Mayor GT Bynum

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks March 17 in a news conference about local response to the coronavirus pandemic. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

Two Tulsa bar owners have been cited for allegedly violating the mayor's COVID-19 order.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a drag queen party at the White Crow Bar, 424 S. Memorial Drive.

The party was being streamed live on Facebook, police said in a news release.

"When officers arrived they found the doors locked, cars parked out front, and loud music from inside the bar. No one opened up when officers knocked but the music was turned down.

"Officers backed off and watched. A few minutes later the door opened. Drag queens came out quick stepping to their cars. Inside the bar officers found approximately 10 people. Officers also found evidence that drinks were being served at the party. Officers estimated attendance at 15- 20 persons including the drag queens," the release said.

The owner of the bar stated that because it was online she thought it was OK. She also claimed to have gotten permission from someone at City Hall. She was cited for obstruction of a civil defense order. A court appearance was scheduled.

At 6:11 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers observed a gathering of persons at the Crystal Skull bar at 1005 S. Sheridan Road, police said in another release.

Officers saw 10 to 12 motorcycles and 12-15 persons gathered in front of the bar. They were going in and out of the bar through the open front door. Officers watched from across the street while additional motorcycle riders and patrons came and left the bar. After the police cars, were spotted the owner appeared to come out and tell people to leave.

Officers made contact with a person who claimed to be the bar owner at the location. The owner told officers he was there working inside the bar when a crowd just showed up. Because it was someone's birthday, he said, he bought a round of shots and served the drinks to the crowd.

Officers had previously received a tip from a citizen that the bar was planning a party in violation of the order, the release said.

The owner was issued a citation for Obstruction of a Civil Defense Order. He was scheduled for a court appearance in municipal court.

Last week, Mayor G.T. Bynum issued an order prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more.

On Saturday, he expanded that order to include shelter in place.

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

Michael Dekker

918-581-8469

michael.dekker@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW

Tags

Recommended for you