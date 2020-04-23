We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Weeks before coronavirus was considered a community-spread concern in northeast Oklahoma, an EMT from Cushing got sick and was so close to death that by the time she tested positive for COVID-19, doctors treating her thought "there's no way."

It was Feb. 27 when Ibeth Carpenter, pronounced EE-bet, and another paramedic were tasked with transferring a seriously ill patient from a Cleveland hospital to Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa.

“I remember that day,” Paul Carpenter told the Tulsa World. “My wife was complaining about how nasty that call was, how the person was coughing and complaining and carrying on, ... and (Ibeth) wasn’t even in the back of the ambulance.”

Two days later, the caregiver became the patient. Overcome with “crazy” coughing and a fever, Ibeth, 52, went to see her primary care physician in Cushing, who initially sent her home with ibuprofen, Paul said. They returned about a week later, and by that time her oxygen level was low enough to gain her admittance to the hospital across the street. Her physician largely dismissed any concerns it could be coronavirus, however; Ibeth hadn’t been out of the country.

“He said, ‘If I had any suspicion at all that it was the coronavirus, I wouldn’t be sitting here unprotected,’” Paul said. “Funny enough, two more doctors ended up telling us those same lines.”

But the Carpenters couldn't stop thinking about that ambulance patient's nasty cough, and the CDC had just warned that a U.S. outbreak of the novel coronavirus was "inevitable."

'Everybody was so afraid'

On March 9, as the first reports of a U.S. death from COVID-19 surfaced, Ibeth was transferred to Hillcrest South in Tulsa, where she later tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was isolated in a negative-flow room.

For about a week, a team of doctors there threw everything they could into Ibeth's treatment.

“Everybody was so afraid,” said Dr. Wayne Leimbach, medical director of the Oklahoma Heart Institute. “Everybody thought, ‘There’s no way (the treatment) is going to do it.’”

On X-rays, Carpenter’s lungs were opaque, he recounted, filled with fluid and inflamed.

Sedated and pharmacologically paralyzed for most of the time, Ibeth received a steady stream of drugs doctors weren’t entirely sure would help, including the widely publicized hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, said Dr. Adel Ghuloom, director of cardiovascular critical care medicine at the Oklahoma Heart Institute. She was placed on a ventilator and later a rotating bed, which turns a patient to the prone position, on their stomach, for better oxygen delivery.

“She was very sick to start with,” Ghuloom said, praising the Hillcrest South team’s exhaustion of therapies. “They were initiating and escalating therapies in a very timely manner, but she was not responding to all intervention.”

Doctors called in Ghuloom and the ECMO team March 15, as Oklahoma was declaring a state of emergency. Ibeth became the state's first coronavirus patient to undergo extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

The ECMO team at Hillcrest Medical Center had heard reports of the therapy being administered with efficacy in COVID-19 cases only a handful of times in other countries, and they had heard of even fewer patients surviving.

But Ibeth was severely ill, and "her only hope was ECMO,” Leimbach said.

The extremely costly and labor-intensive machine supports a patient’s heart while fully oxygenating their blood, allowing their lungs to rest and heal.

Ibeth recovered enough in 14 days to be moved to a rehabilitation hospital. The life-saving measure, Leimbach thinks, was taken just in time. Without it, he guessed she would have died in 24 hours.

Seeking assistance

Paul has always worried his wife would contract something she was exposed to while working, and he worries more now that her employer's insurance denied a workers' compensation claim.

On Monday, Ibeth submitted her compensation claim to the Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission. Her lawyer Brandon Burton said it had been denied on the basis that COVID-19 is contagious and that Ibeth Carpenter was at the same risk as the general population.

“The statutes and most every state tend to rule out diseases to which the general public is exposed,” Burton said. But he said this is not an ordinary disease, and the general public was at much less risk than health care professionals.

Burton referred to government orders and guidance that Oklahomans received, arguing those measures limited the exposure of the general population; however, in late February none of those measures had yet been taken.

Whether COVID-19 is compensable remains yet been determined, and Ibeth's could be the first case. The Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission, where Ibeth's case and others may be handled after an insurer denies a claim, has been essentially closed due to COVID-19.

Ibeth's husband said the situation complicates their lives when she should be focused on her recovery.

"My wife is a really caring, giving person who loves to take care of people. That’s why she’s a medic," Paul said. “Even now, she is very worried about not being able to take care of herself, being a burden on me and all this, that and the other.”

Now in rehabilitation at Select Specialty in Tulsa, Ibeth’s has a long path ahead. After lying in a hospital bed for weeks, she has to relearn to walk, and doctors have said her lungs won’t likely return to their full capacity. But her survival is cause for hope, doctors believe.

“At the time ... we didn’t know whether this virus would be so damaging to the lungs that they couldn’t heal,” said Leimbach, of the Oklahoma Heart Institute. "Now we know they can, if they have the chance."

Harrison Grimwood contributed to this story.

April 22 video: Gov. Stitt discusses phased reopening Oklahoma

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic