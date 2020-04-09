State health officials reported four more flu-related deaths for the 2019-20 flu season.
There have been a total of 83 flu deaths since Sept. 1, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Two people older than 65 years old died recently, according to the last week of flu statistics reporting. One adult in the 50-64 age range and one adult in the 18-49 age range also died from complications due to the flu.
Two of the deaths occurred in northeast Oklahoma, one of which occurred in Tulsa County. Two deaths were also reported in Oklahoma County.
Seventeen patients were hospitalized for the flu in the last week of reporting. There have been 3,438 hospitalizations during the flu season, generally September through May.
The flu strikes suddenly and can last several days. The Health Department recommends the flu vaccine as the No. 1 defense against contracting the virus or lessening its symptoms. Symptoms vary by age but can include:
• Fever/chills
• Sore throat, cough
• Muscle aches, fatigue
• Headache, runny or stuffy nose
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible.