A 5-year-old boy drowned in a Tulsa apartment complex pool Sunday after he and another child apparently sneaked out of an apartment, police said.
Meanwhile, a 9-year-old Broken Arrow boy drowned in Lake Eufaula on Saturday night after falling from a swim platform of a boat that was docked, authorities said.
Tulsa Police at 8:24 a.m. Sunday were called to a drowning at the Riverpark Apartments, 7803 S. Wheeling Ave., where neighbor walked out of his apartment and saw the boy face down in the pool.
He called 911 then pulled the child out of the pool. There was another child, age 3, in the pool area as well, police said.
Officers arrived and began CPR on the child until Tulsa Fire and EMSA arrived and took over.
The child was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
"It appears that the two children snuck out of their nearby apartment while the parents were sleeping and went to the pool," police said in a news release.
Crime scene and child crisis responded to the scene. A family chaplain arrived to assist the family, police said.
About 8:10 p.m. Saturday, authorities were called to the Eufaula Cove area of Eufaula Lake, where a 9-year-old fell from the swim platform of a docked boat into about 12 feet of water.
He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee, where he was pronounced dead.
The child was not wearing a personal flotation device, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.