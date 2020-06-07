A 5-year-old boy drowned in a Tulsa apartment complex pool Sunday after he and another child apparently sneaked out of an apartment, police said.
Police at 8:24 a.m. were called to a drowning at the Riverpark Apartments, 7803 S. Wheeling Ave., where neighbor walked out of his apartment and saw the boy face down in the pool.
He called 911 then pulled the child out of the pool. There was another child, age 3, in the pool area as well, police said.
Officers arrived and began CPR on the child until Tulsa Fire and EMSA arrived and took over.
The child was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
"It appears that the two children snuck out of their nearby apartment while the parents were sleeping and went to the pool," police said in a news release.
Crime scene and child crisis responded to the scene. A family chaplain arrived to assist the family, police said.