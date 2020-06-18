The call came less than a week ago, offering Glenda Williams a seat on a new advisory board for one of Tulsa’s most prominent charitable foundations. She hasn’t even had time to talk to other board members, much less decide how she wants to invest a pool of money that is expected to exceed $6 million.
But Williams realized one thing as soon as that initial conversation was over.
“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said Wednesday. “Not just for me, but for Tulsa.”
Inspired by recent protests across the country, the Zarrow Families Foundation announced Tuesday that it would devote all of its resources for the next several years to a new Commemoration Fund, named in honor of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and devoted to addressing racial inequality in the city.
Most notably, an advisory board will decide how to use the money, and that board will be made up entirely by “people of color,” the foundation said.
“It speaks volumes to what we are already beginning to experience in Tulsa and across the nation in terms of inclusion,” Williams said. “We’re going to be the ones making decisions about our community.”
Other members of the advisory board will include University of Tulsa basketball coach Frank Haith, attorney and author Hannibal Johnson and Eunice Tarver, provost at Tulsa Community College’s Northeast Campus.
The first grants will start in time for the race massacre’s centennial, which gives the advisory board less than a year to set priorities, set up an application process and sort through what will undoubtedly be numerous proposals.
That means working quickly, but the group welcomes the challenge, Tarver said.
The effort is already attracting national attention and the results could make Tulsa a role model for other cities, she said.
“This is what racial justice looks like,” Tarver said. “This is going to shift the way we do things in Tulsa, and we could be a national leader in showing how we can move beyond words and take action.”
Brothers who grew up in Tulsa and made a fortune from the Sooner Pipe & Supply company, Henry and Jack Zarrow became two of the city’s most prominent philanthropists. Their families carry on the tradition through three foundations, including the joint Zarrow Families Foundation.
“We have been distressed and moved by what is happening in Tulsa and across the country,” said Judy Kishner, one of three trustees for the foundation. “We had to do something that made abundantly, certainly and unequivocally clear that we stand for the real change needed to stop this racial injustice.”
FEATURED VIDEO