As America gets closer to 100,000 deaths connected to the cornoavirus outbreak, the New York Times dedicated its front page Sunday to 1,000 of them by name and what made them special.

The list includes seven Oklahomans, many from the Tulsa area.

"Memories, gathered from obituaries across the country, help us to reckon with what was lost," says the story with the headline "An Incalculable Loss."

Here are the Oklahomans who were listed and what was said about them in the New York Times special report on its front page and online:

"Ordained minister. Merle C. Dry, Tulsa, Okla."

"New father. Israel Sauz, 22, Broken Arrow, Okla."

"Helped establish many credit unions. Charles Donald Neal Sr., 91, Broken Arrow, Okla."

"Spent countless hours coaching baseball in Bartlesville. Malcolm C. Shaw Jr., 77, Bartlesville, Okla."

"Brother of Senator Elizabeth Warren. Donald Reed Herring, 86, Norman, Okla."

"Had a vision to provide sophisticated medical care to rural areas. John Robert Oglesbee, 80, Tahlequah, Okla."

"Voracuious reader. Margueritte Martha McCain, 96, Tulsa, Okla."

