Health officials on Thursday reported another fatality for the 2019-20 flu season.
There have been a total of 84 flu deaths between Sept. 1 and April 11, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Fifteen of those deaths occurred in Tulsa County.
There were seven new hospitalizations for the flu reported between April 5 and 11, while 17 patients were hospitalized in the last week of reporting. There have been 3,457 hospitalizations documented during the flu season, which is generally from September through May.
So far, more than 80% of flu patients who have died are older than 50, and the median age at death from flu complications is 64. However, three children, one younger than 5 and two under 17, have also died after contracting the flu.
The flu strikes suddenly and can last several days. The Health Department recommends the flu vaccine as the No. 1 defense against contracting the virus or lessening its symptoms. Symptoms vary by age but can include:
• Fever/chills.
• Sore throat, cough.
• Muscle aches, fatigue.
• Headache, runny or stuffy nose.
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible.