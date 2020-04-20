We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

After two or three years without a home, Christopher Richardson hopes his good fortune of being selected to live in a temporary private space parlays into permanent housing.

The Salvation Army reopened the doors of the recently shuttered Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau west of downtown Tulsa on Monday. Up to 55 men are able to have their own space — formerly holding cells — to allow for better social distancing practices at the Center of Hope shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each person will be encouraged to take advantage of access to individual case management with the Mental Health Association Oklahoma and other providers via iPads, rather than typical offerings in group settings. Richardson, 33, said he’s encountered some programs that are crowded and hopes individual attention unlocks opportunities for him.

“Hopefully everything will go well for us and we can learn more to get our lives straightened out and get us apartments or houses and take better care of ourselves while we’re here and learn new things about society,” Richardson said.

About three dozen men stepped off three Tulsa Transit buses that chauffeured them to The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope at 102 N. Denver Ave. Each person wore a mask as he carried his belongings inside and filed into a common area for orientation.

“If you feel anxious or have anxiety about being in this place, you are able to leave. You are not locked down here. We don’t want this to be like a jail,” Noe Rodriguez, Tulsa Day Center associate director, told the guests. “You have the ability to leave when you need to leave, to access your room, the gym and classrooms.”

Before their arrival, Salvation Army Maj. Mark Harwell told reporters that each person’s daily needs will be met, offering a chance to truly shelter in place, except for work responsibilities. He said a few in the homeless population have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Meals will be provided by Iron Gate, with telemedicine offered by Morton Comprehensive Health Services. Shower and laundry facilities also are available.

“Some of them are looking at it as if, ‘I’ve gotten the golden ticket,’ ” because they’re coming over to a very private setting,” Harwell said. “Something we might take for granted — a stable place to call our own — here they are going to have a private home. For some, they’re considering it a luxury.”

Harwell said people experiencing homelessness are vulnerable to COVID-19 because of a routine lack of access to hygiene and medical care. The demographic already tends to be in close quarters with each other, too, for services or socializing.

In addition to more hope for housing, Richardson thinks having private rooms will lead to better sleep and improved moods that can become frayed in tight spaces.

“You don’t have to worry about people walking all around you when you’re trying to sleep,” Richardson said. “You might hear too much noise.”

The Salvation Army looked at three sets of criteria to decide who would benefit most from the emergency shelter:

• Is the person a regular and consistent overnight guest at the Center of Hope?

• Does the person have a compromised immune system, or is he elderly?

• Is the person willing to go and stay at the temporary shelter for an extended time?

The move is in partnership with the Tulsa Day Center. The Day Center will operate the satellite shelter during the day and offer programming, while The Salvation Army will handle evenings and early mornings.

Harwell said no homeless person has been turned away by the Center of Hope, but moving 55 men — its largest demographic — to the temporary site will greatly improve spacing. About 180 people per night are staying at the shelter, with overflow space being used. Double bunks are treated as singles.

Mack Haltom, executive director of the Tulsa Day Center, said the agreement for the facility’s emergency use is for 90 days. Targeting some men to determine housing needs or other needs might be beneficial, he said.

“I’m hopeful to get some people housed,” Haltom said. “That’s my hope — we get people into an apartment in these 90 days, if not sooner.”

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic