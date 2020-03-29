SAND SPRINGS — Just hours before the paralysis struck, Carol Hammans had been running and playing with her usual abandon.

“That’s what baffled my family,” she said. “That evening I’d been playing with my cousin in my front yard. And there was no sign that anything was wrong.”

But the next morning, when Hammans woke up and suddenly couldn’t walk, the reality sank in:

The 3-year-old girl was seriously ill.

To this day, more than 75 years later, Hammans still doesn’t know how she contracted the virus that resulted in her being hospitalized for six years of her childhood.

But that was a big part of what made polio so scary, she said: the unknowns.

Hammans, a Sand Springs resident, has been thinking back to those times more often recently, as the global COVID-19 pandemic has continued to spread.

For much of the 20th century’s first half, especially in the 1940s and early 1950s, polio was a frightening fact of life.

And there are many parallels to today, she said.

“The quarantining. People not knowing where it was coming from. People going crazy (from panic)” — all of it reminds Hammans of life during the polio era, she said.

“A lot of people were scared. Parents were scared for their children. And they had every right to be,” she said.

Annual menace

Hammans still has a poster she kept from a 1940s Tulsa March of Dimes fundraising promotion.

It shows her as a young girl, wearing a thick metal brace on each leg and supported by a pair of crutches.

“Your dimes will help her walk,” the poster reads.

Hammans was able to ditch the braces at 13.

But for most of her adult life, she continued to need the crutches to walk.

Today, at 79, she’s in a wheelchair. With her legs weakening as she aged — a result of post-polio syndrome, a common later issue for survivors — she had to start using it about a decade ago.

For Hammans, though, the chair is no sign of defeat. She’s just happy to be where she’s at, especially given her original prognosis.

“The doctors told my parents I would probably not live,” she said. “A lot of children were dying at that time.”

In 1943 when Hammans, then Carol Daniel, was first diagnosed, it was during the worst year for polio in the U.S. in more than a decade.

With no hospital beds available in Tulsa, she was forced to stay at home. Her whole family was quarantined with her — her father, who was the Sand Springs police chief, as well as her brother and sister, who were unable to go to school.

Friends and neighbors would bring food for the family and leave it on the front porch.

The paralysis that started in Hammans’ legs ultimately spread to her entire body. “I couldn’t move anything but my left hand,” she said.

Finally, after two weeks, a hospital bed became available and she was moved out.

It would be six years before she was able to move back home with her family again.

At the time, polio outbreaks were major news everywhere.

Until a vaccine was finally discovered in the 1950s, new epidemics of it returned annually, striking different parts of the country every summer.

At its peak, some 500,000 people worldwide were paralyzed or killed each year.

Possibly the scariest part was how polio seemed to target children.

But while they were especially susceptible, nobody was safe. The most high profile person on the planet at one time, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was also a survivor.

‘My normal’





For most of her time in care, Hammans was confined to the Convalescent Home for Crippled Children in Tulsa.

Her days there included school — a teacher would come and they would have class on site — and physical therapy.

“My mother told me that every time they would turn me over, I would scream,” Hammans said. “I don’t remember that. I don’t remember a lot of the pain. Which is probably good.”

What she does remember is missing her family. Hammans was allowed to visit them at their home in Sand Springs, but only on special occasions, like her birthday and Christmas, she said.

Eventually, after a long road to healing, she regained the use of her arms and legs.

Looking back now, Hammans believes it helped her in the long run that she was so young when it happened.

“It was my normal,” she said, adding that had she gotten polio later it would’ve been more difficult to adjust.

Despite the challenges, Hammans grew up to lead a full and happy life.

“I wasn’t going to feel sorry for myself,” she said, noting proudly that she married and raised two children, while working for years outside of the home.

As she reflects on the polio era, one big difference between then and now she said is social media. Today, it seems to feed the panic.

What lessons were learned then that could help us today?

“Try to stay calm,” she said. “And do what your doctor tells you.”

