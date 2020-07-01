Related Content

One of two Tulsa police officers shot in Monday traffic stop has died

Checking news updates as soon as she woke up, Lilly Gibb grew increasingly worried Tuesday morning about two people she had never met.

“I just felt like I needed to do something,” she said. “But I didn’t know what.”

Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson had been shot multiple times during a traffic stop in east Tulsa early Monday, leaving both in critical condition with injuries to the head and torso.

An impromptu show of support started with a handful of floral bouquets on the windshield of a police car parked at the Mingo Valley Division headquarters on 11th Street near U.S. 169. By mid-morning, the car had almost disappeared under an avalanche of flowers, balloons and cards with a steady stream of Tulsans arriving to heap more gifts on the pile.

At the time, visitors carefully avoided calling it a “memorial” because both officers remained alive. But the police car and its decorations later served as the backdrop for a news conference announcing Johnson’s death Tuesday afternoon.

Gibb left a pair of roses.

“It’s all I can do,” she said. “At least it’s something. I hope they know how much support they’re getting from the community. I hope their families know.”

Some visitors merely drove by, pausing briefly to take photos without getting out of their cars. Others stood quietly in the parking lot, heads bowed in prayer.

Some visitors, including Connie Harrell, who works as a records clerk for the Police Department, knew the injured officers personally.

“It’s just too close,” Harrell said, choking back tears. “It’s too raw right now.”

A uniformed sheriff’s deputy knelt next to the police car for several minutes with a palm pressed gently against the passenger door as if laying a hand on the injured officers themselves. After standing up, he wiped away tears as he waved off reporters.

“It’s like family,” said Tabitha Arreola, whose cousin is a police officer in Enid. She brought flowers and balloons.

“People, they don’t realize that the police really are out there just trying to help,” Arreola said. “They’re just trying to keep the rest of us safe.”

