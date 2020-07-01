...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 109 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
Tulsa police officers pray with two women who stopped to pay respects at a makeshift memorial for Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan at the Mingo Valley Division Tuesday. Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Checking news updates as soon as she woke up, Lilly Gibb grew increasingly worried Tuesday morning about two people she had never met.
“I just felt like I needed to do something,” she said. “But I didn’t know what.”
Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson had been shot multiple times during a traffic stop in east Tulsa early Monday, leaving both in critical condition with injuries to the head and torso.
An impromptu show of support started with a handful of floral bouquets on the windshield of a police car parked at the Mingo Valley Division headquarters on 11th Street near U.S. 169. By mid-morning, the car had almost disappeared under an avalanche of flowers, balloons and cards with a steady stream of Tulsans arriving to heap more gifts on the pile.
At the time, visitors carefully avoided calling it a “memorial” because both officers remained alive. But the police car and its decorations later served as the backdrop for a news conference announcing Johnson’s death Tuesday afternoon.
Gibb left a pair of roses.
“It’s all I can do,” she said. “At least it’s something. I hope they know how much support they’re getting from the community. I hope their families know.”
Some visitors merely drove by, pausing briefly to take photos without getting out of their cars. Others stood quietly in the parking lot, heads bowed in prayer.
Some visitors, including Connie Harrell, who works as a records clerk for the Police Department, knew the injured officers personally.
“It’s just too close,” Harrell said, choking back tears. “It’s too raw right now.”
A uniformed sheriff’s deputy knelt next to the police car for several minutes with a palm pressed gently against the passenger door as if laying a hand on the injured officers themselves. After standing up, he wiped away tears as he waved off reporters.
“It’s like family,” said Tabitha Arreola, whose cousin is a police officer in Enid. She brought flowers and balloons.
“People, they don’t realize that the police really are out there just trying to help,” Arreola said. “They’re just trying to keep the rest of us safe.”