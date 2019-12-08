An ACLU deputy director argued Friday that a “reckoning” was needed to reconcile a long-standing history of racism in America.
Jeffrey Robinson, a deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union, presented that message Saturday at Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave. He was presenting “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.”
Robinson spoke on a variety of topics, all with root or connection to racism, including the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the Terence Crutcher shooting among other historical events that corresponded racism.
“We are our own worst enemy when it comes to racial reconciliation or conciliation in America, because we will never get there without a reckoning,” Robinson said. “And a reckoning is defined as a clear and unambiguous admission of responsibility for horrific acts and a guided and determined mind to make right what was wrong.”
Robinson, in the days leading up to the presentation, said the conversation would “not be easy or comfortable.”
It was, indeed, uncomfortable.
The discomfort began as reverent silence. Robinson played the police helicopter video footage from the day Crutcher was fatally shot in 2016.
Robinson touched on biases. He locked onto the “bad dude” statement.
“What I want to talk about is what the officer in the helicopter had to say, because the only thing that officer could see is that it was a black man with his hands in the air,” Robinson said. “That’s it. ‘That looks like a bad dude.’”
Robinson spoke on common biases tests, tests that try to identify individual’s biases for height, weight, skin color, gender, etc.
On the topic of implicit bias, Robinson showed a 2014 American Red Cross safety poster. The poster was designed to promote summer pool safety by defining “Cool” and “Not Cool” behavior in a cartoon. Four of the five “Not Cool” labels pointed to minorities.
“And when the American Red Cross was informed of this, they immediately took it down and apologized,” Robinson said. “What I’m saying is this is how deep racism runs in this country that we create stuff like this and aren’t even aware of it, don’t even think about what kind of implications it has.”
An advertisement was later read aloud to further the discussion and drive home the point. It was an advertisement seeking an enslaved man who had runaway seeking Freedom. The advertisement stipulated payment for, among various items, the runaway man to be whipped. Andrew Jackson, a founding father and U.S. president, published it. He offered $10 per 100 lashings, up to 300 lashings.
One woman in the audience winced at the description of the whip.
Members of the Vernon AME Church choir sang the third verse of the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The third verse is considered by many as a racist series of prose that expressed anger and hatred toward blacks for seeking freedom during the War of 1812. It stemmed from enslaved people allying with the British.
“Their blood has wash’d out their foul footstep’s pollution. No refuge could save the hireling and slave,” part of the third verse reads.
The program was presented in partnership with Vernon AME Church, the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the Terence Crutcher Foundation, Still She Rises and the ACLU of Oklahoma.
