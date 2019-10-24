Bob Haring always ran the Tulsa Run in Tulsa World gear, a hat or headband, and a crisp new shirt for the year’s race.
Now in his father’s honor, Jon Haring will run the race for the first time Saturday while wearing his father’s gear and an inaugural Tulsa Run shirt.
“He kept a T-shirt from the first year; he kept little things you wouldn’t normally think of,” Jon Haring said. “The big framed award, sure, you hang on to that; it’s nice. He kept little things. He was exceedingly proud of that.”
Bob Haring died Aug. 24 after having been diagnosed with cancer in July. He was the Tulsa World’s executive editor from 1981-1995 and was one of the original organizers of the Tulsa Run.
A former president of the Tulsa Run, he stopped running the race in 2013, but Bob Haring never missed the chance to cheer on runners even from a walker on the side of the course.
The Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run, the 42nd incarnation of the race, starts at 7:40 a.m. Saturday and concludes at noon. Apart from changes to the 5K and 2K courses, new race director Laura Porth said things will be as they were in 2018.
Unlike 2018, when the 2K and 5K courses started on Third Street and ran toward Boulder Avenue while the 15K ran toward Cincinnati Avenue, Porth said all three courses begin heading east toward Cincinnati this year.
Porth said she’s looking forward to the community turnout along the routes.
“Along the course, we have a lot of the cheer sections. A lot of the breweries are coming out and doing some stuff in the morning,” she said. “The community’s really taken to Tulsa Run, especially with the long history and what it means to Tulsa.”
While going through his father’s attic, Jon Haring said he found a trove of memorabilia from years past. Among the posters, runners’ bibs and a guidon from when the 212th Field Artillery Brigade from Fort Sill participated, Jon Haring found an unworn shirt from the first run in 1978.
Bob Haring helped establish the run with friends in the Tulsa Running Club at a time when races were growing in popularity. Marathons had become all the craze in places like Boston, New York and Chicago.
But Jon Haring said his father and others saw the opportunity for a mid-length race that could entice casual participants into a run around town. At the same time, they knew such an event could attract international talent. It’s in part why the Tulsa Run today is host to USA Track & Field’s 15K Masters Championship.
Jon Haring grew up collecting bib numbers at the finish line and later covered the run as a photography intern with the Tulsa World. He said finding his father’s collection took him back to the run’s earliest days.
“It was definitely a run down memory lane,” he said. “Pulling out all of this stuff, I get very much a sense of my dad.
“We’re going through other things of his stuff, but you get a sense of what’s important to him. This race was obviously very important to him.”
Featured video