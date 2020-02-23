Almost a year since learning of their nearly $200 million share in a state opioid lawsuit settlement, Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences officials say they still have a hard time believing it’s all real.
“Honestly, we didn’t know that there would be a settlement. We had no idea,” said Johnny Stevens, chief operating officer of the Tulsa-based center.
“I wish I could say that we were smart enough to put all this together,” he added, laughing.
But while still unsure why they were tapped for the windfall, Stevens and his colleagues say they are primed to start putting it to good use.
Set to receive a total of $197.5 million from the state’s $270 million settlement with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, OSUCHS officials said they expect the final green light soon from the state attorney general that will allow the money to be used.
Following that, hopefully this summer, they want to roll out their strategic plan and announce their statewide partnerships.
OSUCHS President Kayse Shrum, who will be one of the members of the foundation board overseeing the money, said, “As we’ve been waiting, we’re doing a lot of work trying to develop the partnerships across the state and develop our technology to be able to deliver virtual care.”
While serving Tulsans will be the first priority, they want to have a statewide impact, she said, relying on telemedicine and an extensive rural network of providers.
“The first step,” Shrum added, “is going to be focused on treatment, getting help to people and addressing that stigma.”
The roots of OSUCHS’ investment in addiction medicine actually date to 2013, when, recognizing that the state was facing a public health crisis, it added it to its medical school curriculum.
That led, four years later, to the opening of its Wellness and Recovery Center, which officials supported with a statewide campaign to raise awareness about the opioid crisis.
Those ongoing efforts, Shrum believes, may be what made OSUCHS such an attractive partner to those who negotiated the lawsuit settlement.
“We had already made it clear that it was a priority for us,” she said. “We made it an institutional priority in a way that nobody else really had.”
Addiction medicine “is not a glamorous specialty,” Shrum added. “It’s not high paying. It’s usually a loser financially. So it really has to be part of your mission.”
Once the attorney general OKs use of the money, the next step is the creation of the nine-member board.
Money currently on hand includes $102.5 million from Purdue, as well as the first $15 million payment from the Sackler family, which owns Purdue.
As part of the settlement, the family is paying $15 million annually for the next five years for a total of $75 million.
The settlement also includes $20 million in anti-addiction medication over a five-year period.
With those resources, officials are aiming high. The hope is for OSUCHS to become a national leader in addiction medicine.
But national aspirations won’t change their priorities, said Shrum, adding that the focus is much closer to home.
“My goal,” she said, “is that every patient in Oklahoma who needs treatment gets it. And they do that without having to travel and with a minimal amount of headache.”
