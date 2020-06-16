SAND SPRINGS — Two former Charles Page High School students organized a peaceful rally for the Black Lives Matter movement, and Tuesday evening’s event was full of positivity and hope.
Imani Jennings and Travis Allen were the co-organizers of the Sand Springs Unity Rally for Black Lives Matter at Case Community Park, which was attended by around 100 people.
Several black community leaders, including the Rev. Mareo Johnson, spoke about unifying people of all races. Johnson, pastor of Seeking the Kingdom Ministries in Tulsa and founder of the Tulsa Chapter of Black Lives Matter, spoke about his issues with the police in his past and about what Black Lives Matter means.
“It doesn’t mean that black lives matter more than any other life,” Johnson said. “It means that for all lives to matter, black lives have to matter, too. That’s what it means. It means for all lives to matter to be a true statement and a true phrase, then that means that all have to be included.”
The rally started with state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, who said “there is a difference between peace and there is a difference between quiet. And, sometimes, folks are just too quiet.”
She praised the group that assembled, saying they could make real change in America.
Black Lives Matter rallies have been held all over the country after the death of George Floyd, a black man, following an encounter with Minneapolis police.
Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter was on hand for a question and answer session, and most of the questions were answered by the Sand Springs policing plan that was implemented five years ago after a black teen was killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, resulting in protests, riots and looting.
“We didn’t start (the policing plan) when George Floyd lost his life. We started five years ago. Everyone remember Ferguson? When the (Department of Justice) released their Ferguson report, we started looking at reforms, and we put them into practice,” Carter said.
Near the beginning of the rally, Dr. Andre Fredieu, a neurologist, explained what George Floyd went through in the more than eight minutes it took for him to die. He asked everyone to raise their hands for eight minutes while he talked, showing just how long Floyd suffered on the street with a knee on his neck.
Vocalist April Ghahagan sang several songs, including “Lean On Me” and “A Change is Gonna to Come.”
The event ended with a candlelight vigil. Featured video