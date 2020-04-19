As families across the country and the globe hunker down at home, there’s another danger, also insidious if less immediately obvious, that worries advocates and officials: a potential spike in domestic violence. Kamil Zihnioglu/AP file
Calls to a statewide child-abuse hotline have dropped 50% since Oklahoma’s COVID-19 shutdown began in late March, which would be good news if officials thought it reflected an actual decline in abuse and neglect.
“I don’t believe it does at all,” Carrie Little, the executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Oklahoma, told the Tulsa World.
In fact, she’s afraid the stress of the shutdown and the anxiety around the disease itself will only make abuses cases more widespread. Stress creates frustration, and frustration can trigger violence.
Most calls to the state’s Child Abuse Reporting Hotline come from outside the home, Little said.
“They come from teachers or ministers or relatives or sometimes neighbors who are around the children and recognize the signs,” she said. “But the shutdown means that the children aren’t around those people right now.”
Abuse and neglect will go unnoticed and therefore unreported, Little said.
While the shutdown continues, child-abuse victims may have to rely on nontraditional witnesses to notice the signs of trouble and alert authorities, she said. Children’s Advocacy Centers are reaching out to pharmacists, grocery store employees, delivery drivers and other “essential workers” who might still have an opportunity to see a child.
“Trust your gut,” Little said. “If you feel something is wrong with a child, go with that.”
Meanwhile, calls for help have increased “slightly” at Tulsa’s Domestic Violence Intervention Services since the shutdown began, officials said.
“But they probably haven’t gone up as much as we feel like they should have,” said executive director Tracey Lyall, suggesting that domestic violence has likely increased more than the calls for help.
“If there’s already a propensity for violence in a home, the added stress right now is not good at all,” Lyall said.
DVIS has not cut back on any services but has changed how some services are delivered, she said. Counseling, for example, can sometimes be offered through teleconferencing. And while shelters are enforcing social distancing, they remain open.
“There’s a misconception that you can’t leave because there’s a shelter-at-home order,” Lyall said. “But that doesn’t mean you have to stay in a dangerous situation.”
