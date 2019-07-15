Second public meeting on Equality Indicators

The City Council on Wednesday will hold its second special public meeting on the city’s Equality Indicators reports.

The meeting will cover the reports' findings regarding racial disparities in police use of force and current practices to improve outcomes. The council will hear from and ask questions of panelists of experts and community representatives in the Chapman Music Hall at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Second St.

This special meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m., after the conclusion of an abbreviated, regularly scheduled council meeting at 5 p.m. in City Hall​.