In a discussion that spanned criminal justice reform to tragic personal experiences, a group of legal professionals spent lunch Tuesday trying to show a new generation of attorneys how the state’s opioid crisis affects their profession.
District Judge Linda Morrissey said she helped set up the Beyond the Opioid Litigation panel at the University of Tulsa College of Law in part because the next generation of legal tacticians have to understand the factors at play. She said because of the nature of the criminal justice system, attorneys are uniquely positioned to advocate and educate on the issue.
Whether it’s prosecuting or defending those battling substance abuse or contending with liabilities in the crisis, Morrissey said law students ought to know so that they can help others.
“If these young, new lawyers that are entering the community are educated, they can educate the people they’re interfacing with,” Morrissey said. “We wanted to capitalize on this population of newly minted lawyers and lawyers that will soon have law degrees so they can take the knowledge they’ve acquired into the community and use it for good.”
The panel opened with Reggie Whitten, who served as a co-counsel the state’s recent opioid trial, discussing his own family’s painful experience with opioids and his role in the state’s case.
In 2002, Whitten’s 25-year-old son, Brandon, died in a motorcycle crash. But Whitten will tell you the crash wasn’t some freak accident, rather the tragic end of his son’s battle with opioid addiction that began while playing college football.
In the 17 years since Brandon’s death, Whitten has made it a mission through his organization, Fighting Addiction Through Education, to change the culture and stigma surrounding substance abuse. The organization released a short documentary series, “Killing Pain,” in 2018 that explored the crisis.
“Addicts look like us,” Whitten said. “They are us. ... It is phenomenal the number of people who have a bias against someone who is sick from addiction. We don’t have that bias against people with diabetes or asthma.”
Whitten also took time to make clear he doesn’t believe opioids are inherently bad. He himself has had to take opioids for pain after undergoing his third knee surgery shortly after the state’s trial ended.
Part of changing that stigma and the crisis as a whole depends on the justice system itself. Tulsa County Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster spoke about the continued need for alternatives to incarceration like drug court.
Oklahoma leads the nation in its incarceration rate, and coupled with unrelenting growth in drug overdoses, Brewster said it’s evidence that something’s not working. Brewster, though praising Whitten and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office’s work on the opioid trial, also took issue with the state charging addicts with felony murder after fatal overdoses.
Brewster said the state’s suit was hugely significant and eye-opening for the issue, and it gives Oklahoma an opportunity to rethink its approach to addiction.
Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman earlier this year found Johnson & Johnson responsible for the state’s opioid epidemic and ordered the company to pay $465 million to help fix the problem.
“Oklahoma citizens have been suffering from addiction issues,” Brewster said. “For a long time, the policymakers of Oklahoma have criminalized that problem.
“I think we’re at a pivot point now, particularly with the civil litigation and the success of that, in recognizing addiction is a disease and a more complex problem than just criminalizing it and sending Oklahomans to prison.”