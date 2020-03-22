The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 14 for a total of 67 with a second person who has died, the state Health Department said Sunday.

The second fatality in the state was a man in his 50s in Pawnee County, the department said.

One additional case was reported in Tulsa County, bringing the total to six.

"Results continue to arrive from the public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO), who have received more than 300 tests for the state," the department said.

"The numbers of pending and negative test results remain fluid as we work to streamline the reporting process through this partnership.

"The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to support guidelines from the CDC related to social distancing and personal hygiene.

"OSDH encourages Oklahomans to stay home, reduce person-to-person contact, wash hands frequently, and avoid touching your face.

"If you develop symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, please contact your medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance."

