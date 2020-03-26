Admiral Twin Drive-In

Common Ground Church is planning to hold Sunday services at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton St. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

Usually meeting in the old Fontana movie theater, Common Ground Church began making plans to move this Sunday’s service to the shopping center’s wide-open parking lot, where members could worship in the isolation of their own cars without risking the spread of COVID-19.

“Why not just have church at a drive-in?” one of the organizers suggested, half jokingly.

Indeed, why not?

Church leaders contacted the Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton St. And now, Common Ground plans to have Sunday services there for at least the next three weeks.

“People need to keep their distance from each other right now,” Pastor Tom Dillingham said. “But that doesn’t mean they have to be alone and isolated. We want people to be able to come together and share their faith and share their hope.”

Ushers will become parking attendants to direct traffic. The theater’s radio frequency will broadcast the sermon, while a flat-bed truck will serve as a stage. And a single musician will replace the church’s usual worship band to limit the number of people who will have to get out of their cars.

“We aren’t going to have people congregating,” Dillingham said, adding that he cleared the plan with the Tulsa County Health Department. Tulsa tightened restrictions this week on public gatherings, but drive-in worship won’t break any rules, he said.

“It’s going to be different,” the pastor said. “But you can have church anywhere, in my opinion.”

Gates will open at 10 a.m., with the service starting at 11 a.m.

The church owns the converted movie theater near 51st Street and Memorial Road, where about 600 people attend services on a typical Sunday.

“Our joke is that we’re just moving from one theater to another,” church elder Brian Leonard said. “People are anxious and nervous and scared right now. And this is a perfect time to show them Jesus and give them hope.”

