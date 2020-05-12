It’s like breaking your arm, one real-estate developer says.

When the cast comes off, you’re still going to be careful. You’re not going to suddenly start using that arm again as if nothing happened.

“You will eventually, of course,” says Jeff Scott of Scott Realty. “But not right away.”

As Tulsa emerges from the COVID-19 shutdown, people won’t immediately pack into crowded downtown restaurants again. And the Blue Dome district, where Scott owns a significant amount of property, won’t see crowded sidewalks again. Not right away, he says.

Consumers will still worry about catching the disease, which won’t suddenly vanish. And a lot of people will hesitate to spend money in a struggling economy, which won’t rebound overnight.

June through December could be “a long crawl back” to normality, Scott predicts. And that would mean Tulsa shouldn’t expect a full economic recovery until well into 2021.

“I hope I’m wrong and it’s not that bad,” he says. “Goodness knows I hope it’s not worse.”

Even with a quick recovery, investors will stay cautious for a while, and downtown shouldn’t expect many new projects in the immediate future, developers told the Tulsa World. Current projects, however, seem to be staying on track.

WPX Energy, for example, has no plans to scale back the $100 million, 11-story corporate headquarters now under construction in the Arts District.

At least, the company won’t make any changes “for now,” says Kelly Swan, the director of communications.

“It’s obviously a very fluid environment,” Swan says, “and we’re going to have to scrutinize all costs and spending on everything this year. Not just the building — everything.”

Meanwhile, a major law firm recently signed a long-term lease on 35,000 square feet of downtown office space. The landlord won’t say exactly which law firm it was or where the offices will be, but it’s the timing that matters — a vote of confidence in downtown despite the economic collapse.

“We have a lot of faith in Tulsa,” says Jackie Price, president of Price Family Properties, which manages more than 2 million square feet of commercial space in downtown. “Our first priority right now is to keep our tenants safe, but we’re moving forward with development projects.”

Downtown has been on an upward trajectory since 2003, when voters approved the Vision 2025 sales tax packages to fund construction of the BOK Center and other improvements.

That trajectory won’t change in the long-term even if the economy struggles in the short-term, says Casey Stowe, a partner in Nelson+Stowe Development, which has been responsible for several downtown projects, including the renovated Coliseum Apartments and the all-new Boxyard retail complex.

By nature, real-estate developers work on a big timescale, Stowe says.

“Thirty-six months is working fast in our business,” he says. “We’re not looking three months or six months or even a year down the road. We’re looking past all that.”

That far out, Tulsa’s future looks very bright to Stowe.

“Every hole looks dark when you’re in it, but I don’t think there’s going to be a long-term impact at all,” he says. “Once people get back to work, I think downtown is going to look just as vibrant as it did before.”

Across the street from City Hall, where Scott Realty is turning the old Otasco building into commercial space, construction is taking longer than expected. Not because of economic conditions, but because contractors have been using smaller crews to allow social distancing at the work site.

Nonetheless, leases have been signed and businesses expect to open this fall.

After decades of involvement in downtown, Scott has no plans to begin another project. But only because he’s nearing retirement. Otherwise, he would already be buying more buildings to renovate because Tulsa remains a great long-term investment, Scott says.

“Honestly, there’s no other real estate in the world that I would rather own,” he says. “It’s a very exciting time to be in Tulsa.”

Michael Overall

918-581-8383

michael.overall

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter:

@MichaelOverall2

