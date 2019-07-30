A ladder slipped from under Chris Lieberman as he reached toward a warehouse shelf in March 2016. He fell headfirst several feet onto a concrete floor, soon slipping into a three-week coma after emergency surgery for brain trauma.
A few months later, when complications from a procedure rendered him unresponsive, some doctors believed he would remain in a persistent vegetative state. But Lieberman is living a remarkable recovery today to the point that he and his girlfriend aim to launch a nonprofit foundation to help others like him.
“We started immediately trying every place in Tulsa, northeast Oklahoma and Oklahoma City, too,” Lieberman said, sipping a soda recently in a Brookside coffee shop with his better arm. “And, unfortunately, we learned the hard way that Oklahoma does not really have any facilities with the equipment or trained therapists to help me get back to my life, which I really wanted.”
Lieberman originated the Route 66 Marathon and co-founded the Center of the Universe Festival in Tulsa. Now, he and Kim Hann have created the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation. The organization has three missions: advocacy, rehabilitation and financial assistance.
The couple is planning several fundraisers, with the hope to be fully operational by spring in either midtown or south Tulsa.
“It’s all based on our experience and knowing what people need to not only survive but get back to their lives and meet their goals,” Lieberman said.
Not that long ago, operating a neurological injury rehab group wasn’t exactly on the menu as Lieberman worked to regain an ability to chew.
“Every daily function we take for granted, he had to learn it again,” Hann said.
Lieberman hadn’t made much progress during the first year he was in hospitals and facilities across the country. He could whisper and move some body parts on command. He was weaned off liquid food.
Unable to walk after several more months of rehabilitation, a trip to Dallas to check out REACT Neuro-Rehab changed everything.
Lieberman and Hann began commuting there weekly — staying for three-day stretches — in September 2018. A month later he was out of his wheelchair. Another month and he was able to walk without a cane.
Kendell Bachik, founder of REACT, is recovering from a severe spinal cord injury. She said application of the concepts of neuroplasticity, innovative equipment and music can help propel the human body to make functional gains well beyond an initially grim prognosis.
“I can honestly say that his experience is sadly very similar to what a lot of folks experience because of the complexities and intricacies of neurological trauma,” Bachik said. “You never really know what the outcome will be, and our medical community errs on the side of doom and gloom to protect themselves.”
Hann said the center’s environment is like that of being in a gym with friends. Rather than a clinical feel, she said, it’s a fun, high-energy atmosphere.
The regimen focuses on the brain’s neuroplasticity — ability to be retrained, or molded like plastic — to improve function. There is an emphasis on activities and multitasking.
“Chris loves kickball, so maybe part of therapy one day is playing kickball with him,” Hann said. “That’s making him stand and balance on his weak side. These are things you couldn’t do in a typical PT atmosphere.”
Lieberman and Hann have modeled their budget and business plan on REACT. There are fewer than 50 activity-based therapy facilities in the country, none of which is in Oklahoma, Hann said.
Bachik said she opened her books to the couple and discussed operations. She said she tried to teach them what she learned the hard way. The couple’s previous entrepreneurship experience, as well as having gone through severe brain trauma, also should benefit them on their venture, she said.
Lieberman and Hann are seeking to raise $500,000 to start the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation. The DEFY Neuro Rehabilitation Center is budgeted for $300,000, and then $100,000 each will go toward advocacy and financial assistance.
“Of all the things we’ve done in the past, which some of them are pretty great, I’ve told Kim that if we are able to get this going and do this for people, this will be the thing we’re most proud of,” Lieberman said, who still goes to REACT for physical therapy. “We’re helping people who absolutely need it — need it desperately. We’re going to be there for them and give them hope again. We don’t want anybody to get to the point where I was where I didn’t have any hope.
“I was trying to come to terms with the fact that I was going to be in a wheelchair the rest of my life and need help getting in bed or going to the restroom and not really have a life again. But now I’m past that.”
