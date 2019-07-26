More than two months after closing due to historic floods, the River Spirit Casino Resort pool is ready for action.
The outdoor pool and the swim-up bar, Land Shark Landing, reopened for hotel guests and the public Friday.
Most of the resort reopened June 21 — about a month after floodwaters entered the building and reached the spa, salon and fitness center on the lower level. The popular pool, along with the spa/fitness area and the River Parks trail on the west side of the casino, did not.
It wasn’t a need for repairs that kept the pool closed for an additional month, said Emmanuel Bezzell, River Spirit’s director of operations.
“It was more just the cleaning process itself,” Bezzell said. “The pool’s water had to be drained, and then the interior of the pool and all the pumping systems had to be cleaned. So it was just a little bit more of a stringent process to get the pool ready for customers to be able to use again.”
Last week, River Spirit reopened the pool deck as a "soft opening" for hotel guests. Some of the equipment in the swim-up bar still needed installed, and employees were waiting for some replacement pool loungers to arrive.
Additionally, Bezzell said hotel guest VIPs typically get the first chance to take advantage of new features and services.
“We invited some of the VIPs out, and they got to be the first ones to jump in the pool and get it tested out for us,” he said.
The final touch-ups now are finished, making way for the resort pool's full public reopening week.
Bezzell said the pool is responsible for bringing in a lot of people during the hot summer months. Not having it for June and most of July was disappointing financially. The hotel should be nearly booked up for the next several weekends during the rest of pool season.
“The pool, for us, is one of the biggest attractions during the summer,” he said. “A lot of our guests really enjoy that amenity that we have here, and it’s become one of the more popular summer destinations in Tulsa. So not having it was impactful, but our guests were still happy to see our hotel open and all of the amenities that we have with our gaming floor.”
The spa, salon and fitness center — the only indoor public areas to take on water — remains closed for repairs and equipment replacement. They’re expected to reopen later this year.
It’s unclear when the trail will be accessible again. Officials still are waiting for a company to review sections that may have been affected by the flood to ensure they’re safe.
