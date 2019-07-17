The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry issued notice late Tuesday warning residents to keep an eye out for wilting or discolored trees or plants that may need to be destroyed to prevent spread of a plant disease called Sudden Oak Death.
The department confirmed plants with the disease, also referred to as SOD, passed through the Park Hill Plants nursery, near the Cherokee County community of Park Hill, earlier this year.
SOD, caused by the pathogen Phytophthora ramorum, is a plant disease that has caused damage in susceptible plants and trees for nearly 15 years, primarily along the West Coast, according to the announcement.
Infected rhododendron plants shipped to Park Hill Plants were part of a larger shipment that originated from nurseries in Washington state and western Canada, according to the Ag Department.
There is no treatment for the pathogen or disease, and infected plants should be destroyed to prevent spread to other plants. Symptoms of SOD include foliar leaf spots, browning and wilting of leaves, and brown to black discoloration on stems and/or trunks.
The Ag Department urged those who observe symptoms, need assistance with disposal, or need more information, to contact the Consumer Protection Services division of ODAFF by calling 405-522-5879.
Park Hill Plants ordered the infected plants from the West Coast nurseries in mid-January. On April 22, the last shipment of rhododendrons shipped from Park Hill out to Midwest states. On May 30, a rhododendron plant that passed through Park Hill tested positive for SOD in Indiana, according to the Ag Department news release.
The department reported that more testing and confirmation of SOD in additional plants in the vicinity is underway.
Park Hill Plants and all stores containing plants that traveled through Park Hill have cooperated with ODAFF, U.S. Department of Agriculture and other states’ plant regulatory staff as they work to destroy all infected and potentially infected rhododendrons still for sale, along with any other host plants in the vicinity, according to the Ag Department.
The department release noted that any plants that test positive for P. ramorum will be destroyed along with all plants that are within a 2-meter radius of an infected plant. Host plants outside the 2-meter radius will be sampled intensively. Other hosts in the affected facilities will be monitored for symptoms of the pathogen.