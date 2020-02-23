A historic church near the University of Tulsa campus has a new look and will soon have a new sound for its neighbors.
The St. Antony Orthodox Church at 2645 E. Sixth Street has nearly finished work on a new bell tower, complete with a cast iron bell the Rev. George Eber said goes back more than 100 years.
Workers are putting the finishing touches on the tower, which stands high above the church’s south steps and overlooks the intersection of Sixth Street and Columbia Avenue.
Eber said the nearly complete bell tower is the product of a lengthy campaign.
“It’s almost ringing,” Eber said. “That’s been a project we’ve been working on for a good seven to eight years. The tower itself is brand new. We ripped down the old steps, we’re putting in new steps in the bell tower and the dome.”
The tower’s bell has its own story to tell. Eber said the cast-iron piece has been at the church for the better part of the last decade.
Markings show the bell was made in the St. Louis area in 1883, but before St. Antony it was in a school in southeast Oklahoma, Eber said.
“Somebody bought it at an auction or whatever and it was sitting around for forever,” Eber said. “A parishioner asked if we wanted it, and eventually we got it. It’s been sitting there and somebody donated money for a tower, and here we are.”
Although the bell may have come long before the tower in this process, Eber said he’s thrilled to add to the church’s history. Formerly the University Baptist Church, St. Antony’s will be recognizable from both directions on Sixth Street thanks to the tower.
Eber said there’s more to the final product than a new look for the church.
“The bell lets us know that God rose from the dead,” Eber said. “It lets us know it’s a call to worship. ... It announces that the Holy Spirit is here, the Trinity is here, this is the house of God.”
