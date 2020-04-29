Cherokee Nation food distribution program

A Cherokee Nation volunteer delivers a box of free food during a recent drive-by distribution in Tahlequah as part of the tribe’s effort to help Cherokee elders fight food insecurities and maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy

The Cherokee Nation has already been dipping into emergency funds and using supplies from closed casinos to distribute food to more than 18,000 tribal citizens during the COVID-19 shutdown, officials said Tuesday.

Now additional food supplies from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will expand the program to another 5,000 tribal elders, Cherokee officials said.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. called it “the largest emergency food distribution in Cherokee history.”

“Addressing food insecurity will continue to be a top priority,” Hoskin said. “We appreciate the USDA’s help to ensure our most vulnerable citizens can continue to social-distance.”

Part economic relief and part disease control, the USDA food distributions will last 30 days, officials said. While feeding some families affected by job losses during the shutdown, it also allows recipients to avoid grocery shopping even as Oklahoma begins to lift shelter-at-home orders.

“The most important way for our elders to stay safe is to stay home,” Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner said. “While many people can make trips to the grocery store when they need to, our elders can’t, and they shouldn’t. We want them to avoid exposure to this virus as much as possible.”

The Cherokee Nation is one of several federally recognized tribes to be approved to use USDA foods from the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.

The USDA packages include a variety of nonperishable food items such as canned meats, cereal, pasta, rice, soup, canned vegetables and canned fruits. Each packet contains enough food for one or two people, but the tribe will contribute additional food for elders with larger households, officials said. The tribe is also using produce donations from Walmart.

Featured video: ‘Let’s Talk’ with Tulsa County Medical Director Dr. Bruce Dart

Sonnie & Sarah: The social distancing life for two teenage sisters

Michael Overall 918-581-8383

michael.overall

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @MichaelOverall2

Tags

Recommended for you