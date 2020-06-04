We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Competing for national championships is nothing new for the Booker T. Washington High School academic team, but this year’s edition is extremely different.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Academic Championship was moved online via Google Meet, where the Hornets will vie for a third national title in team history when the six-game finals start Friday. In the preliminary round, Booker T. Washington compiled a 5-1 record to advance.

“One of the challenges involved is the technology,” academic team coach Jayme Howland said. “Some people’s Internet connections are better than others and that includes, of course, the moderators.

“If interference cuts in at the wrong time, my students will not hear a question or the moderator might not hear a complete answer. That presents some challenges. However, the tournament organizers have been extremely sensitive to that, so we’ve not come across anything that has interfered tremendously.”

The online format differs from the traditional because players don’t have buzzers to signal they want to answer the question. There remain four quarters for each head-to-head game, starting with a warm-up round in which the moderator asks teams alternating questions and the captain answers after a short collaboration.

The second quarter starts with alternating questions leading into a bonus round of four related questions, each more difficult than the previous. The third round is a speed round in which players choose a category and answer 10 questions in 70 seconds, and the fourth round is similar to the first but with harder questions.

To prepare, the Hornets have been practicing online from their homes. Although only four players on a team compete at a time, this year’s roster is deep, with another five players on the bench.

Booker T. Washington’s team is historically considered the best in Oklahoma, having won 20 state titles in the past three decades including in 2019 and 2020. It also secured national championships in 1992 and 2008.

“It’s a continual thought for every team when they step into that arena, that they’re standing on the shoulders of some really outstanding Booker T. teams,” Howland said. “They’re willing to take up that challenge. I’m really happy for that.”

Featured video

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic