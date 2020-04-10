The Tulsa Zoo is closed because of the coronavirus, but life goes on for the 3,000 animals and the zookeepers who tend to their daily needs.
“We’re here 365 or 366 days a year, giving care to the animals,” said Joe Barkowksi, zoo vice president for animal conservation and science.
“We’re kind of a 24/7 operations, so this isn’t really a lot different for us," he said, "except that we don’t get to enjoy the guests out here."
More than 600,000 people visit the zoo each year, but the animals don’t seem to notice when they aren’t around, Barkowski said.
“We get that question a lot,” he said. “I think the animals are doing fine. We don’t see a change in them. They have their routines and their caregivers are always here, so they have the same opportunities they would otherwise. They're just kind of hard-wired to keep trucking along, whether it’s 100 people here or 10,000.”
But Barkowski admits he "can’t say that some of (the animals) don’t wonder why it’s so quiet all the time, or maybe why the train isn’t running past their exhibit.”
“It’s definitely quieter,” said Seana Flossic, one of about 40 zookeepers who probably miss zoo visitors more than the animals do.
Among her latest duties is hand-feeding a 45-day-old African penguin until he’s old enough to join the adults. African penguins are an endangered species in the wild, she said.
Flossic misses “the educational part of the job and the `keeper chats’ we give each day. I love imparting information to our guests and letting them know how cool these animals are. That’s a big part of what we do and I do miss it.”
Staff members continue outreach with educational segments and taped and live teaching on the zoo's website and YouTube page.
But that sort of thing isn't the same as having live contact with zoo visitors, Barkowski said.
"It's the reason most of us get into the field," he said. "We want people to get excited about the animals we work with and where they come from. We get to enjoy the animals every day, but if we can’t share them with somebody else, it's just sad."
Barkowski said he's looking forward to happier times.
"When this thing blows over, we'll be excited to welcome everybody back," he said.