American Airlines and the labor union representing many of the company’s employees reached tentative bargaining agreements this week.
Airline officials and TWU-IAM Association officials announced the milestone Thursday evening, noting that the tentative bargaining agreements are valued at $4.2 billion and cover about 31,000 employees.
Negotiating committees still have to proof and finalize contract language, according to airline and union officials. Finalization is expected to take several weeks. The agreement is subject to ratification by the TWU-IAM Association members.
The two parties reached agreements on wages, benefits, work rules, job security and retirement income, according to a news release. The negotiations had been going on for more than four years.
“Our Maintenance & Related and Fleet Service team members are the very best in the business and work incredibly hard to care for our customers,” American Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said in a prepared statement. “They deserve contracts that include meaningful improvements in pay, quality of life and job protections.”
More than 5,400 people work at Tech Ops-Tulsa, American’s local plane maintenance base. Dale Danker, president of the local TWU, said the tentative agreements affect about 4,500 union employees in Tulsa.
The agreements, he said, will protect a lot of jobs in Tulsa.
“We’ll spend the next couple weeks going through everything, making sure all the I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed,” Danker said. “There’s a lot of good things in it.”
He indicated that the agreement may disappoint some members and that it included some concessions to the company. It has been a long time, Danker said, since employees have felt fairly compensated.
In 2016, association members received a significant pay increase in an interim agreement while American Airlines and TWU-IAM negotiated the joint collective bargaining agreements.
The TWU-IAM Association is an alliance between the Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
The TWU and the IAM formed the labor alliance after the air carriers announced a merger in 2013.