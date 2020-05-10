As a mom for nearly 10 years now, Courtney Box-Dorman still feels at times like she learns more from her kids than they do from her.

“They’ve taught me patience, for one thing, along with other areas that I need to grow in,” she said.

But her children have learned their share, too. And she’s hoping the latest lesson sticks.

“What I want them to get from this experience is that it’s okay to ask for help,” Box-Dorman said.

The single mother and her three children — Kaitlyn, 9, Jaxon, 6, and Landon, 5 — have for the last few weeks been living under the care of Family Promise of Tulsa County.

The nonprofit works with partner churches to provide shelter, meals and a variety of other services for families, while they complete a program that helps them move toward independence.

Because most clients are single mothers who are homeless or at least have no permanent residence, the organization has launched a special Mothers Day fundraiser this year to help it reach more of them.

“If they’re couch-surfing or finding some way like that to get off the streets, HUD doesn’t count them as homeless,” said Tina Massey, Family Promise executive director. “But if you are jumping from house to house, you are facing literal homelessness.”

“We want to try to end that cycle,” she added, “and help these families and give their children a better start for the future.”

Fortunately for Box-Dorman, the situation did not end with her on the streets. She received help from her parents, who provided a place to stay while she continued working her job as a nurse aide.

Having tried to keep an apartment previously, however, Box-Dorman knew it was going to take a miracle for her to do better.

That’s where Family Promise — which she learned about from a friend who’d been helped — factored in.

Shielded from bills and other pressures, Box-Dorman was able to save her money, and recently found a house within her budget that fit the family’s needs.

It’s in Pryor, where she has relatives, and she plans to move in a few weeks.

“I’m excited,” she said of the chance for her kids to have a home of their own.

“Family Promise took the stress off and gave us a chance to build toward this. That’s what we really needed.”

A longtime national organization with more than 200 affiliates, Family Promise’s Tulsa-area affiliate, 3916 E. 31st St., is still in its relative infancy at just under two years old.

In that time, it’s directly helped 28 families, providing shelter, transportation and food.

Among the 28 were 19 single mothers and 65 children.

Massey said, “Homelessness is not just the single man living underneath the bridge that it’s always pictured as. More and more it’s families — families with children. And these children deserve an opportunity for a better life.”

Box-Dorman, who sometimes wondered if a better life was even possible, has had her emotional lows.

“It’s just really hard feeling like you’re not providing what you should be for your kids,” she said.

But whereas last Mother’s Day she was facing mounting bills and uncertainty, this year’s is an occasion for celebration.

“A big thing for me was putting my pride aside and asking for the help,” she said. “That’s what I would encourage other moms to do that are in this situation.”

For more information, go to familypromisetulsa.org or call 918-392-4959.

Featured video

Make the most of Mother's Day with these restaurant specials and gift ideas

Tim Stanley 918-581-8385

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @timstanleyTW

Tags

Recommended for you