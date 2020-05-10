As a mom for nearly 10 years now, Courtney Box-Dorman still feels at times like she learns more from her kids than they do from her.
“They’ve taught me patience, for one thing, along with other areas that I need to grow in,” she said.
But her children have learned their share, too. And she’s hoping the latest lesson sticks.
“What I want them to get from this experience is that it’s okay to ask for help,” Box-Dorman said.
The single mother and her three children — Kaitlyn, 9, Jaxon, 6, and Landon, 5 — have for the last few weeks been living under the care of Family Promise of Tulsa County.
The nonprofit works with partner churches to provide shelter, meals and a variety of other services for families, while they complete a program that helps them move toward independence.
“If they’re couch-surfing or finding some way like that to get off the streets, HUD doesn’t count them as homeless,” said Tina Massey, Family Promise executive director. “But if you are jumping from house to house, you are facing literal homelessness.”
“We want to try to end that cycle,” she added, “and help these families and give their children a better start for the future.”
Fortunately for Box-Dorman, the situation did not end with her on the streets. She received help from her parents, who provided a place to stay while she continued working her job as a nurse aide.
Having tried to keep an apartment previously, however, Box-Dorman knew it was going to take a miracle for her to do better.
That’s where Family Promise — which she learned about from a friend who’d been helped — factored in.
Shielded from bills and other pressures, Box-Dorman was able to save her money, and recently found a house within her budget that fit the family’s needs.
It’s in Pryor, where she has relatives, and she plans to move in a few weeks.
“I’m excited,” she said of the chance for her kids to have a home of their own.
“Family Promise took the stress off and gave us a chance to build toward this. That’s what we really needed.”
A longtime national organization with more than 200 affiliates, Family Promise’s Tulsa-area affiliate, 3916 E. 31st St., is still in its relative infancy at just under two years old.
In that time, it’s directly helped 28 families, providing shelter, transportation and food.
Among the 28 were 19 single mothers and 65 children.
Massey said, “Homelessness is not just the single man living underneath the bridge that it’s always pictured as. More and more it’s families — families with children. And these children deserve an opportunity for a better life.”
Box-Dorman, who sometimes wondered if a better life was even possible, has had her emotional lows.
“It’s just really hard feeling like you’re not providing what you should be for your kids,” she said.
But whereas last Mother’s Day she was facing mounting bills and uncertainty, this year’s is an occasion for celebration.
“A big thing for me was putting my pride aside and asking for the help,” she said. “That’s what I would encourage other moms to do that are in this situation.”
Make the most of Mother's Day with these restaurant specials and gift ideas
Shop online at Philbrook Museum
Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Ave., has been closed for several weeks, but it will reopen for curbside pickup Wednesday, May 6, offering special Mother’s Day packages to order through
philbrook.org.
The Mother Nature package ($65) includes a 250-piece two-sided puzzle, a Disappearing Bird mug, Rainbow Bounce garden bell, bird stickers and pop-up notecards.
The Busy Gardener ($50) features a knit garden hat, wooden bird call, three-piece easy flower arranging set and a mini birdwatching journal.
Happier With Comfort ($60) includes a Philbrook garden mug, leaf tea strainer, bird hot beverage activity, timer shaped like a mushroom, fish-shaped garlic press and map of coffee.
For more details and gift ideas, email
shop@philbrook.org, call 918-748-5304 or email Susan Shrewder at sshrewder@philbrook.org. Curbside pickups are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Custom gift baskets at Sweet Tooth
Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Co., 3541 S. Harvard Ave., is offering custom gift baskets for special moms.
The aptly titled Queen Bee includes a collection of tea towels, lemon candies and bee-themed gifts.
The Comforting Hug basket says, “I am here for you, and I want you to know how important you are to me.” The basket includes a soft and cuddly shawl and chocolate truffles.
The Retro basket is a nostalgic mix of retro candies and other yummy treats.
Call 918-712-8785 from 1-5 p.m. through Friday for curbside pickup or delivery.
Mother Road Market online shopping spree
Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., is offering a mother load of shopping options at
motherroadmarket.com/mothers-day.
For new moms, check out Glitter & Mud, Cheeky Things, Katie Did It and Darcy Rose Embroidery.
For all other moms, businesses include Mother Earth Soapworks, Everyone Yoga School (virtual class gift pack), Urban Bath & Body, Nuni Products, Grammy Jams, Enchant Tea & Body, Soy Republic, Roark Acres Honey Farms, Wanderrust, MHW Jewels, Cherokee Copper, Natural Vibrationz Jewelry, Knot Yours, Addis Ceramics, JL Concepts, The Nest, Ibleedheart, Chateau Blanche Designs, Poppyseed Hobbies, Firefly Letter Shop, Mythic Press, Decopolis, Buck Atom’s Comic Curios and Tiny Things by Bowen.
The website also offers food options and free downloads for cards and coloring sheets.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Stash Apparel geared for Mother’s Day
Stash Apparel & Gifts, 3734 S. Peoria Ave. and 9918 Riverside Parkway, offers a variety of items for moms and kids, including themed tops, bags, purses, mom-themed books, coffee mugs and more.
Shop online at
shopatstash.com/moms-day or call 918-933-6893 or 918-518-6808 to reserve a private shopping appointment.
Cory Young
Metal works from Garden Deva
Garden Deva, 1326 E. Third St., offers a variety of mom-themed wind chimes and whimsical metal sculptures for Mom’s garden. Order online for curbside pickup at
shop.gardendeva.com or book a shopping trip at the store at bookgardendeva.youcanbook.me. Garden Deva is allowing one person at a time inside the store.
Something shiny from Rustic Cuff
Rustic Cuff is offering a wide selection of mom-themed charms, cuffs, clutches, wristlets and more. Check out the selection and order through
rusticcuff.com
Rustic Cuff has been strictly doing online sales until Tuesday, May 5 when they opened a very small, well ventilated foyer area in the headquarters, 5202 S. Harvard Ave., to help last minute shoppers prepare for Mother’s Day. Shop Tuesday-Saturday, 12-5 p.m.
There will be select items available for purchase and already beautifully wrapped and ready for gifting.
Let others do the cooking for Mom
A number of restaurants have reopened their dining rooms under state and local guidelines. An is available in the Photo section on the Tulsa World website at extensive list tulsaworld.com. The following restaurants are offering special Mother’s Day meal packages for takeout, not to mention sweet treats. Check out Facebook and websites for additional details. RIB CRIB Multiple locations Rib Crib has reopened its restaurants but still is offering a Mother’s Day family meal for takeout that serves six to eight. It includes two slabs of baby-back ribs, 1 pound smoked chicken, 1 pound pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, garden salad, loaf of bread, pickles, peppers, onions, 16 ounces barbecue sauce and a whole chocolate cream pie for $79.99. Meals must be ordered by Wednesday, May 6. DAILY GRILL Hyatt Regency Tulsa 102 E. Second St. 918-295-7748 Takout dinners for two. Surf-and-turf with 8-ounce beef tenderloin, eight shrimp, salad, sides and four chocolate-dipped strawberries for $80. Oven-roasted salmon, two herb-marinated chicken breasts, salad, sides and four chocolate-dipped strawberries for $60. Add-on kids’ meals are $5 each. Sparkling wines are also available. Order deadline 8 p.m. Friday, May 8. CHERRY STREET KITCHEN 1441 S. Quaker Ave. 918-884-3408 Frittata with spinach, bacon, tomato and Swiss or veggie with goat cheese, $12.50; mixed greens salad with berries, apples, sugared walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette, $25; brunch board with mini bagels, cream cheese, mini muffins, smoky bacon, sliced boiled egg, smoked salmon and assorted jams and berries, $50; fruit, yogurt and granola parfaits for two, $15; cinnamon crunch brioche baked French toast with maple mascarpone and berries, $20. Online ordering available on website. Order deadline Thursday, May 7. QUEENIE’S 1834 Utica Square 918-749-3481 Offering variety of tarts, cakes, Mom’s Day cookies and a special shortbread flower bouquet. Prices vary. Order deadline Thursday, May 7. FRESH MARKET 8015 S. Yale Ave. 918-477-7838 Family meal serves four with choice of quiche, 2 pounds Applewood-smoked bacon, tropical fruit bowl, four blueberry muffins and seasonal flower bouquet for $39.99. Surf-and-turf for two with choice of 9-ounce filet and Chilean sea bass, 1 pound mascarpone whipped potatoes, asparagus tips and eight chocolate-dipped strawberries for $49.99. Order deadline Thursday, May 7. OLIVE GARDEN Multiple locations Offering take-and-bake family dinner with pan of cheese-stuffed shells, house salad and dressing, 12 breadsticks and choice of alfredo or marinara dipping sauce, starting at $40. CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN 10708 E. 71st St. 918-307-2013 Family-size meal packages start at $32.99 and options include salmon, salmon and chicken tender combo and chicken alfredo. PALACE CAFE 1301 E. 15th St. 918-582-4321 Mother’s Day specials that feed up to six include whole roasted tenderloin ($80), wood-fire roast sirloin ($60) and pork loin ham roast ($45). Salads, sides, tartlets, scones, cinnamon rolls, dips and dinner rolls also available. Order deadline Thursday, May 7. BLUESTONE STEAKHOUSE & SEAFOOD 10032 S. Sheridan Road 918-296-9889 Family dinners with sides and salad include prime rib ($159), beef tenderloin ($179) and roasted honey ham ($129). Order deadline Thursday, May 7. SISSEROU’S CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT 107 N. Boulder Ave. 918-576-6800 Mother’s Day family dinner that feeds up to six includes choice of two whole chickens (jerk or baked), coffee-encrusted salmon or pork tenderloin with mango sauce with choice of sides, salads and desserts for $99. Order deadline Friday, May 8. LAMBRUSCO’Z DELI 1344 E. 41st St. 918-496-1246 Family dinners that serve four to six include breakfast casserole, cheese grits, biscuits and gravy, and cinnamon rolls ($140); beef tenderloin, au gratin potatoes, roasted asparagus, green salad and focaccia ($280) and whole roasted salmon side, farro and basmati rice blend, heirloom carrots, green salad and dill bread ($230). Breakfast for two includes egg strata, fruit with whipped cream, pasty assortment and fresh-squeezed orange juice ($30). TORCHY’S TACOS 3330 S. Peoria Ave. 918-495-4073 Family packs that serve four to five include choice of meats, tortillas and toppings, plus rice and beans for $25. LUDGER’S BAVARIAN CAKERY 6527 E. 91st St. 918-622-2537 Ludger’s has a special Mother’s Day cake that can be ordered in a variety of sizes. It is available in Ludger’s popular Bavarian cheesecake, or any other style at no extra charge. Prices vary, depending on size. BONEFISH GRILL 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow 918-252-3474 Mother’s Day family special that feeds up to five includes mahi mahi and shrimp with salad, sides, bread and desserts for $49.90. Other family meals include grilled salmon ($39.90) and Lily’s chicken ($35.90). CARRABBA’S ITALIAN GRILL 11021 E. 71st St. 918-254-8888 Family dinners that feed up to five include entrée choices such as lasagna, chicken Parmesan and a variety of pasta dishes, starting at $39.99. MERRITT’S BAKERY 3202 E. 15th St., 918-747-2301 4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-250-1607 9521 S. Delaware Ave., 918-296-9000 Merritt’s is offering a variety of mom-themed cakes, cupcakes and cookies. Visit the website or call to place an order. BARBEE COOKIES 8393 S. Memorial Drive 918-369-7997 Call to order a dozen custom-made Mother’s Day cookies for $42. Orders require a 48-hour notice.
