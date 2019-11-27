Organizers of the annual Von Franken Family Food Run say the charity event is a great way to spend time with family and friends, as well as give back on Thanksgiving morning.
The untimed 5K begins 9 a.m. Thursday at River West Festival Park. There is no registration nor entry fee, but participants are asked to donate a bag of non-perishable food items to the Salvation Army or dog and cat food for Sapulpa Furry Friends.
"The goal is to basically fill the box truck, which we've been able to do for at least the past several years," said Leslie Agee, board member of the Tulsa Running Club, which puts on the event.
Volunteers will make hundreds of pancakes to go with coffee and cocoa — free for participants — and are likely to be even more welcome than usual given the forecast.
A high probability of rain is predicted, with temperatures in the upper 30s or lower 40s. Agee said many won't be discouraged from attending the popular word-of-mouth event, with several hundred runners or walkers typically showing up.
"It's not technically a race, just come out and enjoy the day," Agee said. "Whatever pace works for you, your family or pets."
Each participant also will receive a raffle ticket to win swag, race entries or gift certificates donated by local businesses.
"Regardless of the weather, we'll be there," Agee said.