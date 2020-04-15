The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has tapped The Mayo Clinic to coordinate the nationwide investigational new drug therapy to collect and distribute convalescent plasma — an antibody-rich blood plasma — to severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Hospitals in Oklahoma are joining in, including Ascension St. John, Saint Francis Health System, OSU Center for Health Sciences and Hillcrest HealthCare System in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute began collecting units starting last week of what it calls convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as an initiative to treat those still fighting the virus. The OBI also created a statewide registry at my.bio-linked.org where people can sign up as possible donors. The registry is being used to find people to donate plasma, and more than 80 have signed up so far.
Each plasma donation can treat one to two patients, depending on whether the physician decides to give both doses to one patient. Donors must wait 28 days before giving plasma again.
Requirements to donate include that a person have a positive test, as well as negative testing to demonstrate recovery, and be symptom free for 14 days. Or if the person has a positive test but can’t access a test to confirm recovery, the donor must be without symptoms for 28 days.
Researchers are hustling to develop a large-scale antibody test. People who are suspected of coming into contact with the novel coronavirus but weren’t tested aren’t eligible to donate — until there is a widespread antibody test available.
Antibody tests can return results in a shorter time period than nose swab tests, which health professionals in Tulsa have said can take days to return results.
Locally, Cura Telehealth and Wellness near 81st Street and Sheridan Road began offering finger-prick testing for those who want to see whether they have COVID-19 antibodies. Founder Clinton Baird previously told the World the method was designed to be useful as a positive test, though he said a negative test does not necessarily mean someone is not or will not carry the virus.
Those interested in the test, which costs $60 with a doctor's referral, can call 918-401-1002. Results from Cura tests are reported to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.