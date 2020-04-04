For expecting mothers concerned about what the COVID-19 pandemic could mean for them, they can ease their minds on at least a couple of issues.
For one, if they get the virus, there’s no evidence so far that it can be passed on to their babies during their pregnancies or during birth.
“Right now our best understanding is that a child born to an infected mother would be most at risk for getting it from her the same way one of us would — respiratory droplets,” said Dr. Rodney Edwards, chief of maternal-fetal medicine at OU Medicine.
Additionally, he said, pregnant women don’t seem to be at any greater risk of infection from COVID-19 — or if they are infected, to have it more seriously — than the average person.
“All of this information obviously is going to be limited, though, when we’re dealing with a virus that we just learned existed months ago,” he cautioned.
Edwards fielded questions on the topic of pregnancy and potential COVID-19 complications Friday during a special online interview session with media members.
OU Medicine has begun making one of its experts available daily for pandemic-related questions.
To go along with the encouraging news, Edwards offered a couple of caveats.
Because an infected mother could spread the disease to her newborn through coughing or sneezing, it’s recommended that the two be separated until she is well.
“We’re still encouraging breastfeeding, but we would encourage pumping breast milk and administering it by bottle,” he said. “We don’t have any evidence now of COVID-19 getting into breast milk.”
Also, while pregnant women don’t seem at risk to get the virus more seriously than the general public, “we continue to think conservatively about that because pregnant women with other respiratory infections do have an increased likelihood of getting seriously ill,” Edwards said.
He said while the pandemic continues, expecting mothers should take the same precautions as everyone else.
If they show any symptoms, he said, they should contact their care provider, who can decide over the telephone whether they should be tested.
If an expecting mother tests positive, what happens next would depend on how significant her symptoms are, Edwards said.
“We think that some people are going to get this infection and not have any symptoms at all. If that were the case, staying at home would be the only thing that you need to do different. If you have mild symptoms, you would likely stay at home and potentially take cold medicine.”
But if symptoms worsen — significant shortness of breath, high fever, etc. — a visit to a hospital might be necessary, he added.
Edwards emphasized that expecting mothers should not let fears of virus exposure cause them to avoid hospitals.
“It is very important now to remember that,” he said. “That’s the right place to have a baby in terms of risk of complications.”
Edwards said he’s read a couple of articles about people considering home births because of fears they could contract COVID-19 at the hospital.
“In terms of risk of complications from mom and for baby, that’s not a good idea,” he said.
“The place to have your babies is in the hospital.”