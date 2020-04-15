Stimulus checks began hitting bank accounts Wednesday.
For those who didn't see the direct deposit yet or who can't access online banking due to high volumes of customers trying to check their accounts, the U.S. government has a website.
Go to
for information on the stimulus money. The checks are part of the $2.2 trillion economic recovery bill providing $1,200 payout to individuals and $2,400 to married couples. Parents are also set to receive an additional $500 per child. irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment
Those who have filed taxes in the past two years can click
to check on the status of the direct deposit. "Get My Payment"
Be sure to enter personal information exactly as prompted on the screen: too many attempts will lock you out for a period of time. Some taxpayers are reporting that the system is not recognizing them even after entering information correctly.
For anyone who has not filed taxes, the website includes prompts for sending personal information to the U.S. Treasury so it can disburse payment later.
Like unemployment benefits paid under the CARES Act, stimulus funds will be intercepted to
. pay any past-due child support
March 17
Sarah in her room on her phone staying in contact with friends.
March 17
March 17
Sarah and Sonnie go for a walk in a very quiet neighborhood.
March 17
March 17
Sonnie looks for a four-leaf clover during a walk on St. Patrick's Day.
March 17
March 17
Sarah draws a picture while watching the free John Legend live concert on Instagram.
March 17
March 17
Sonnie unloads groceries.
March 17
March 17
Mike Simons, my husband and a Tulsa World staff photographer, packs his car to go cover the story.
March 17
March 17
Sarah, Mike and Sonnie play the card game Phase 10.
March 17
March 18
Sarah eats ice cream at home during the quarantine. Some friends of mine on Facebook have commented and given Sarah a hashtag of #iamsarah as she seems to convey how everyone is feeling.
March 18
March 18
Sarah FaceTimes with her grandma Ginny Simons.
March 18
March 18
Sonnie sits outside on the front porch with her dad.
March 18
March 19
Sonnie plays a game of catch with her dad in the front yard of our Owasso home.
March 19
March 19
Sarah does a free yoga class offered by Salt Yoga in Tulsa.
March 19
March 19
Sonnie makes her breakfast.
March 19
March 19
Sarah and Sonnie in Sonnie's car in the driveway giggling and listening to music.
March 19
March 19
Sonnie looks up at the rain during a much needed car ride to get out of the house.
March 19
March 19
Sonnie Simons 17, and her sister Sarah lie in a hammock together March 19, 2020. I decided to document our days of staying home while we practice social distancing. Such strange times as we navigate the recommendations to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Taking pictures, as usual, gave me purpose.Photo by Brandi Simons
March 19
March 19
Sonnie and Sarah in the hammock.
March 19
March 19
They put icing on a cake. Sarah was not taking this as seriously as Sonnie, as usual. Disney Plus was way more interesting.
March 19
March 20
Sonnie and her friend (that she was texting with while addressing the envelope) decided to become good old fashion pen pals. I had to teach her how to address an envelope. It was like she had never even seen a piece of mail before.
March 20
March 20
Eating lunch in the car outside Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Tulsa.
March 20
March 20
Mike's parents live in our neighborhood so we walked over and the girls decorated their driveway welcoming them home from their 3-month trip to their place in Florida. We are so glad they're back in Oklahoma.
March 20
March 20
Our neighbor Mark Hrachovec delivers homemade pies to neighbors in a basket on his electric scooter.
March 20
March 20
Sonnie keeps running for a high school tennis season that isn't happening.
March 20
March 21
Sarah gives a thumbs down on the offer from her dad for a breakfast burrito.
March 21
March 21
Sarah decided on cake and Skinny Pop popcorn for breakfast instead.
March 21
March 21
Sonnie and Sarah talk to their grandma Ginny Simons from a distance.
March 21
March 21
Our church, Boston Avenue Methodist Church, is doing a daily devotional. Yesterday's was about prayer beads so Sonnie made me a prayer bracelet.
March 21
March 21
Smoke in Owasso is offering curbside pickup. They were working so hard, literally running orders out to cars. My heart just breaks for these business owners.
March 21
March 21
Sonnie does crunches while her sister does not.
March 21
March 22
Sarah made a frowny face out of her breakfast.
March 22
March 22
Sonnie makes prayer bracelets as her dad and sister watch the online church Boston Avenue United Methodist Church service in the living room.
March 22
March 22
Sonnie wears gloves to deliver the prayer bracelets she made as gifts. She sanitized them, bagged them and delivered with gloves.
March 22
March 23
Sonnie works on a time lapse of her calligraphy project.
March 23
March 23
This was the moment they found out from friends that they wouldn't be returning to school for the remainder of the school year. We totally understand and support our state and local education leaders and agree with the decision but it's hard nonetheless. Like so many kids, both girls work hard all year for their spring activities. For Sarah, it's competition dance and for Sonnie it's school varsity tennis season. These photos are them figuring out on their own what this actually means for them: missing friends, teachers and routine. We have so much to be thankful for and tomorrow will be better even in these uncertain times.
March 23
March 24
Sarah decided fixing her hair and putting on a pretty dress would make her feel better and it worked.
March 24
March 24
Every morning this school year Sonnie has gotten up at 6 a.m. to babysit two precious elementary girls, getting them ready and to the bus stop before she heads off to school. They are all missing each other and the girls left Sonnie these adorable notes on her car today. It made her so happy!
March 24
March 24
Sonnie, Mike and Sarah work on a garden.
March 24
March 24
I gave Sonnie the "homework" to research how to compost and do a presentation for us. This was what she came up with.
March 24
March 25
Sarah decided to write a story about her sister.
March 25
March 25
Mike made himself a little makeshift home office in our bedroom today as he's working from home for now. Such a girl dad to have to work underneath a ballet costume hanging from the ceiling so it doesn't get squished.
March 25
March 26
OSSAA officially announced today it would cancel all Oklahoma school spring sports. Sonnie didn't react much when Mike read her the headline letting her know it was official her tennis season wasn't going to happen. Later in the day all the notifications popped up on my phone as she deleted all the tournaments, including state, off of the family calendar.
March 26
March 26
Sonnie works on getting her required Personal Financial Literacy credit through the TTCU website.
March 26
March 26
I walked into Sarah's room obviously not happy about the mess and told her to get it cleaned up. Her response: "Oh, my nails are wet."
March 26
March 26
Sarah doing more of her virtual dance classes using the Zoom app.
March 26
March 27
This year Sonnie has had the best time in her pre-calculus class because of what I call the "math gang." They are a group of kids who have just brought Sonnie so much joy this year. Cameron is part of that gang and we were out for a drive and ran into Cam playing basketball outside. They were genuinely happy to see each other from a distance.
March 27
March 27
It's not often we get this one home with us on a Friday night. Mike was telling Sonnie that more than 3 million people filed for unemployment since this all started.
March 27
March 28
Thanks Mike for taking our photo. It's our 22nd anniversary today and I would have never imagined that day that 22 years later I would be in our driveway fearful but also being thankful for our family's health, soaking up some vitamin D with our two teenage girls during a pandemic. I keep thinking about how this will define their generation and once we're all through this they will have been given the gift of perspective at a very young age.
March 28
March 28
Guess who made herself a quarantine routine?
March 28
March 28
Sonnie's friend Cam from the math gang came by with a picture he drew for Sonnie's daily doodle challenge on her calligraphy account. She was so thrilled! You can do her challenge too and it would make her so happy
. @sonniescalligraphy
March 28
March 29
Mike and Sarah watch the live broadcast of Boston Avenue Methodist Church service from our living room.
March 29
March 29
Not long after I took this photo:
Sonnie: "Sarah quit touching my face!"
Sarah: "Well quit touching my hair!"
Sonnie: "I'm not even touching your hair."
March 29
March 29
My brother Tom talks with the girls briefly from a far distance. Ever since our mom died almost 10 years ago we have eaten lunch together every Sunday. It started with giving dad something to do that he could look forward to. And then it turned into the day we would do our "dad exchange" after dad would live with me on the weekends and with Tom during the week. Dad would take his little Walmart overnight plastic bag and get in Tom's car after we would meet for lunch. Tom used to say we shared custody of an 88-year-old toddler. Now Tom goes to church with us and eats lunch with us every Sunday. It's one of the highlights of my week seeing him and seeing him with the girls. He's a surgical tech at St. Francis so we couldn't get near him at all. I left his lunch on the curb and he only stayed for a few minutes. The leaf blower a couple houses down helped speed up our visit. My heart just breaks for those health care workers who are separated from their spouses and children right now. Praying we get through this soon.
March 29
March 30
This was emotional for me, more than I even expected. I saw my students today for the first time since all of this started and it was so nice to see their bright and happy faces and hear their sweet voices. I have missed them so much and they miss each other. They are used to seeing each other for 3 hours a day every day of the week. That's a long time for a high school student. As we were ending the meeting they were doing this heart shape with their hands to me and each other and I wanted to get a photo and I can't show their faces so I had them duck out of view and just do the hearts while I took a photo (middle top). I live with teens and I work with teens. My students are the same grade as Sonnie and while my heart breaks so much for all that is lost for them right now and the uncertainty they have in their lives I know one thing for sure that this generation has got what it takes to make it through this! They are strong, smart, kind, hard-working, socially and environmentally aware and they have heart and grit.
March 30
March 30
It was a quiet, rainy day here. I worked and the girls kept themselves entertained somewhat. Sarah listened in this morning when I had my Zoom meeting with my Tulsa Tech photography class and when it ended she said "well you sound fun" in kind of a jealous tone with a bit of an eye roll. I realized she had never seen me interact with my students before. She's gone on assignments with me her whole life but she's never seen me teach. She's already jealous of my students and to hear me talk to them today wasn't her favorite.
March 30
March 30
Thank you all so much for supporting Sonnie's calligraphy business. She was so excited to reach 400 followers on her Insta page today she made a time lapse to celebrate 400 followers on
. @sonniescalligraphy
March 30
March 30
My work view now. Watching Sonnie head out for another run while I prepare for distant learning starting for my photography class next week. Our world changed so fast. My head is still spinning.
March 30
March 30
Sarah trying to teach Mike a new TikTok dance and it's going about how you would expect.
March 30
March 31
Sonnie killing time blowing bubbles while trying to talk herself into a run.
March 31
March 31
They got in the biggest fight unloading the dishwasher. Like they didn't scream or hit but the noises they were making with the dishes and slamming the cabinets did all the fighting for them. A sister fight is like no other. They can fight without saying a word. It's no joke! So much together time.
March 31
March 31
Hey Siri, only positive notifications please. Mike was furloughed for two weeks without pay during this quarter and he put the days he's taking off in the family calendar. Unfortunately ad sales are down at the paper, which we knew would happen. We feel fortunate because so many people are losing their jobs and it's just heartbreaking to see. Mike talks to people all day long that are out of work because of the virus. A good friend's husband lost his job today and I've thought about them all day and I will be thankful that Mike is only losing two weeks pay.
March 31
April 1
It was about 10 p.m. last night and I was just falling asleep when I heard the girls. I texted Sonnie "are you guys fighting?" She responded "no we're laughing. You have to come see how good Sarah's makeup looks." I was like wait, what? I'm not sure when she's showered last and she put on makeup at 10 p.m. Why? I walk into Sarah's room and she's in full makeup and hair with her spring formal dress on FaceTiming and dancing with a group of friends while Sonnie FaceTimes a friend. Her eighth grade spring formal, her first formal, was supposed to be this Saturday. I love the solution she and her friends came up with.
April 1
April 1
The girls each made their own lunch today. The tale of two sisters: The lunch chapter.
April 1
April 1
Two things we know: the sun will rise and Mike will always get the morning paper in his driveway. Wednesday is our favorite day because we get two, The Tulsa World and The Owasso Reporter!
April 1
April 1
Margie, a hilarious little girl that Sonnie babysits, came by to drop off some creative artwork for her today. They left it in the mailbox but we caught them just as they were driving away. Look at that little hand! Margie stories and FaceTimes give us all joy in this unsettling time.
April 1
April 1
My Aunt Chetta, my mom's sister, went to the hospital Sunday night thinking she was having a heart attack. Once her granddaughter checked her in she had to leave her there all alone. The hospital soon called and said she was showing symptoms of COVID-19 and was put into an isolation room until Tuesday when the test results came back negative. It broke my heart thinking of her up there all alone and confused wondering why we weren't calling or visiting. She has pneumonia and was sent home today so we went by her apartment to talk to her on the phone through the window.
April 1
April 1
Sonnie made Aunt Chetta a get well sign to hang on her window. It was so hard to leave her there while she's recovering with pneumonia. So many families are dealing with this right now and I just feel like it will get worse before it gets better.
April 1
April 2
Sarah has always been so good at technology and interested in it so she has become our office IT manager lately. She's paid in meals, snacks and alone time. She is preparing to get instruction from her dance teacher during a dance class via Zoom.
April 2
April 2
Sonnie and Mike play each other in 8 Ball Pool on their phones.
April 2
April 2
Sadly I think Sonnie underestimated how many bubbles she would need to keep up with the updates.
April 2
April 2
It seems to be getting difficult to find quiet spaces to be alone. Sonnie found a solution by sitting in her beloved car that she doesn't get to drive much anymore.
April 2
April 3
It was another weird day today maybe because it was cold outside. We're all preparing for online school to start on Monday and thinking of so many families who don't have access to internet, devices, food, safe spaces, and so much more. Grace and love is needed now more than ever.
April 3
April 3
Mike on his lunch break wearing an apron and texting his boss.
April 3
April 4
Sarah holds her nose while Sonnie eats her really stinky cauliflower crackers during a car ride to get out of the house.
April 4
April 5
Mike screaming "cheater" at Sonnie as she beats him in a race.
April 5
April 5
Left my brother Tom's food at the end of the driveway. Note by Sonnie.
April 5
April 5
Seeing these little cuties brought us so much joy today.
April 5
April 5
This was a first for us: communion at home during televised Palm Sunday services at Boston Avenue Methodist Church with palms made by Sarah.
April 5
April 5
This seems to be a sign of the times lately. I have seen several of these around.
April 5
April 6
We all started our online distant learning classes today. Sarah is in eighth grade and is good at technology and handled it all well. She opted not to do her math today. "I want to pace myself." Smart girl.
April 6
April 6
Sonnie was in her first Google Meet, a video chat, and she was so happy to see classmates. She likes school, the people, the teachers, the social aspect of it all.
April 6
April 6
I wanted to remember my makeshift home office/virtual classroom so I set my camera on a tripod and asked Sarah to just occasionally walk by and take a photo or two while I was in a Zoom meeting with my photo students. I looked over at her one time and she gave me a thumbs up and a smile and I about started crying!
April 6
April 6
Sonnie jumped in to help Sarah with some of her English classwork.
April 6
April 6
Sonnie, a junior, isn't a huge fan of technology and would much rather be in class with her friends and teachers so this was an adjustment.
April 6
April 6
The smile from the Google Meet turned into tears once it sunk in that the school year as she knew it was over. I think all the technology and the changes and the reality of it all just got the better of her. Change is hard.
April 6
April 6
Sarah to the rescue whispering things to Sonnie that I couldn't hear but they made Sonnie laugh so it's fine.
April 6
April 6
Once she made Sonnie feel better she made Sonnie watch her new pom routine. Several times. I loved having them in my "classroom," which doesn't usually happen.
April 6
April 6
This week was supposed to be Varsity Pom tryouts for Sarah for next year. She's watching Owasso Pom YouTube videos to practice when the tryouts do eventually happen.
April 6
April 6
"April Distance Brings May Existence." We have seen this saying posted and thought it would be good driveway art. I love how Sonnie did the lettering.
April 6
April 6
The owner of Giant Subs & Deli in Owasso asked Sonnie to come chalk their sidewalk today.
April 6
April 7
One of our favorite things to do is hang out at coffee shops together for a treat but we can't do that at the moment so we hung out in a coffee shop parking lot instead.
April 7
April 7
Sonnie talks with her friend Kennedy this evening from a distance.
April 7
April 8
Mike took pictures for the Tulsa World of a welcome home car parade for our friend's son Eli, who was on a mission trip with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The two year mission trip to New Zealand was cut short by about three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They have been waiting since this all started to get him home and surprised him with a car parade.
April 8
April 8
We took part in that car parade to welcome home our friend's son Eli.
April 8
April 9
It has always been a steady stream of kids coming and going around here but now they have started bringing their own food (sushi) and seating. It's amazing to see how quickly they have adapted to this new normal.
April 9
April 9
Ever since Sarah was little I could always take her on assignments and photo shoots with me and she was never any trouble at all. She would just sit quietly by my side while I worked. Turns out not much has changed.
April 9
April 9
Sonnie helps Sarah with some math school work.
April 9
April 9
Sarah is not a huge fan of math obviously.
April 9
April 9
It was '80s theme in Sarah's virtual dance classes tonight.
April 9
April 9
Couldn't help but take me back to simpler times.
April 9
April 10
Sarah FaceTimes with her friend Hartlee while wrapping her hair with thread. Today actually kind of felt like a Friday for the first time in weeks.
April 10
April 10
My friend Kari came by to pick up a calligraphy piece she ordered from Sonnie and brought her adorable puppies Harper and Hannah Grace with her. We were all smitten. It was so hard not to get to hold them and only see them from a distance. You could tell they couldn't figure out why we didn't want to hold and pet them.
April 10
April 10
When Mike got home from work he went to hang out back with Sonnie who was tanning in the sun. He woke up later wondering where everybody went but not before we all took his photo of course.
April 10
April 11
The Zuniga kids the girls babysit left a sanitized Easter surprise on our porch this morning. They hid the eggs all over our porch, rang the doorbell and tried to run off before we got outside. But getting in car seats slowed them down a bit so we got to hear Marjie yell "go hunt them! I love you" from the car. Made our day! We smiled all day about it.
April 11
April 11
My first outing to buy groceries since the recommendation to wear masks.
April 11
April 11
Photo taken through Sonnie's car as she sits in the back of it chatting with her friend Courtney in our driveway. Courtney brought her own chair, a snack and a tea.
April 11
April 12
Sonnie hangs out the window for a car parade for her friend Kennedy's 17th birthday tonight. It was so fun to see everyone line up their cars and how excited the kids were to drive by and honk. Kennedy was happy to see everyone.
April 12
April 12
There's Sonnie's friend Kennedy (in purple).
April 12
April 12
The line for the car parade.
April 12
April 13
Cake for breakfast right out of the pan for Sarah this morning. She said today "I'm deteriorating."
April 13
April 13
Sonnie was laid off from coaching and babysitting for the time being so we offered to pay her to help Sarah with her online school work when she needs it.
April 13
April 13
Sonnie needs three beverages to start her morning of online school work. From left to right: water, iced coffee and hot tea.
April 13
April 13
Sonnie gave up TikTok for Lent so she and Sarah had some major catching up to do today apparently. The way they laugh at some of the videos is so cute and funny. The way they make fun of me when I don't understand the videos is not cute or funny.
April 13