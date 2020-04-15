Stimulus payment screenshot

Stimulus checks began hitting bank accounts Wednesday.

For those who didn't see the direct deposit yet or who can't access online banking due to high volumes of customers trying to check their accounts, the U.S. government has a website.

Go to irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment for information on the stimulus money. The checks are part of the $2.2 trillion economic recovery bill providing $1,200 payout to individuals and $2,400 to married couples. Parents are also set to receive an additional $500 per child.

Those who have filed taxes in the past two years can click "Get My Payment" to check on the status of the direct deposit.

Be sure to enter personal information exactly as prompted on the screen: too many attempts will lock you out for a period of time. Some taxpayers are reporting that the system is not recognizing them even after entering information correctly.

For anyone who has not filed taxes, the website includes prompts for sending personal information to the U.S. Treasury so it can disburse payment later.

Like unemployment benefits paid under the CARES Act, stimulus funds will be intercepted to pay any past-due child support.

