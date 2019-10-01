More than 100 government, education and business leaders from the Tulsa area head to Minneapolis on Tuesday for the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s annual Intercity Visit.
This is the 10th year the chamber has sponsored an Intercity Visit. The trips are an opportunity for area leaders to see what other cities are doing to develop their communities and to incorporate what they deem beneficial into local planning efforts.
“I think, overall, these trips are extremely beneficial because they’re shared practices and then looking at things that we can achieve here in Tulsa,” said Brian Kurtz, executive director of Tulsa’s Downtown Coordinating Council.
The three-day trip will include discussions with Minneapolis-St. Paul officials on regionalism, workforce attraction, diversity, equity and inclusion, and inclusivity in action.
The Tulsa-area contingent will tour the Walker Art Center, U.S. Bank Stadium and the Mill City Museum.
“It’s an opportunity for civic leaders to see the best of the best in terms of policy and implementation,” Kurtz said. “It’s an opportunity for the business community (and) business leaders to see the best of the best in terms of public-private partnerships.”
Among the area leaders scheduled to attend are Mayor G.T. Bynum, County Commissioner Karen Keith and several city councilors.
The Tulsa Regional Chamber’s first Intercity Visit was to Louisville, Kentucky, in 2010. Since then, Tulsa-area officials have traveled to Indianapolis; Charlotte, North Carolina; Pittsburgh; Portland, Oregon; Nashville, Tennessee; Cincinnati; Fort Worth, Texas; and Columbus, Ohio.
This will be Kurtz’s second Intercity Visit, and he said he’s excited to hear what officials in Minneapolis have done to grow and revitalize their downtown. The visit will include presentations from two downtown organizations — one that is about a decade old and another that has been around about a year, Kurtz said.
“I’m really excited for our stakeholders in our community to get to see firsthand the benefits of these efforts the last decade in Minneapolis,” he said.
