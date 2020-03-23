Fourth grader Jazmin Lopez receives milk at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School during meal handout due to the national COVID-19 outbreak Monday, March 23, 2020. Lopez wears a mask whenever she leaves the house because she has asthma. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Principal Rita Long hands out meals at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School due to the national COVID-19 outbreak Monday, March 23, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Evelyn Davis(left) and Lindar Ledbetter prepare meals to be handed out at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School due to the national COVID-19 outbreak Monday, March 23, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Gutierrez cleans houses for a living, but in the past three weeks, all of her clients have canceled.
“We came because there isn’t a lot of milk or food in the stores and to save what we have for later,” she said. “My husband, thankfully, has been working. He’s in construction. Hopefully, that keeps up.”
Union Public Schools is offering students breakfast and lunch in to-go bags 9:30-11:30 a.m. weekdays.
Lisa Griffin, the district’s director of child nutrition, was among the team of five employees running milk cartons and brown bags to open car windows. By the end of the two hours, 1,440 children had received breakfast, lunch and four cartons of milk at three pickup sites across the district, including 657 at Ochoa.
“We did mostly nonperishables today — peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, sunflower seeds, cheese sticks, apple sauce, baby carrots, cereal — so we could get an idea of the numbers before we begin heat-and-serve meals tomorrow,” Griffin said. “Our supplier offered us a bunch of free produce because of the restaurant closures, so we’ll also have fresh mango, kiwi, iceberg lettuce, apples and broccoli.”
Cars, SUVs and pickup trucks carried children, some donning surgical masks, though children do not have to be present for meal pickup.
“We’re here to feed the kids; the whole thing is to not get them exposed to anything,” Griffin said.
Shena Franklin came for backup for her four kids, who were with her.
“They’re eating me out of house and home!” she said, laughing.
Principal Rita Long was glad to see them all, and to meet so many family members.
“What’s your baby’s name?” Long squealed, asking a boy about the tiny white Shih Tzu in his lap in the passenger seat.
“It’s almost therapeutic to see so many familiar faces,” Long said. “It all happened so quickly, we didn't really get to say goodbye, so we’re all talking about how to stay connected to our families.”
Priscilla Lewis was one of the first parents to take advantage of the grab-and-go lunch offerings at Clinton West Elementary in west Tulsa. The mother of seven rolled down her van window and grabbed a dozen food bags from a Tulsa Public Schools child nutrition worker wearing a protective mask and gloves.
The free meals are especially meaningful to Lewis, whose family is bringing in less income. Her husband, a sales contractor, hasn’t received a check in weeks, and she’s relying on coupons and tight budgeting to pay the bills.
“Right now, we don’t have that much money,” she said. “Work isn’t coming like it used to. So I’m really appreciative of what they’re doing here. Any bit helps. Any food to be able to help the kids out means a lot.”
Lewis said she plans to keep coming back each day until school reopens or the meal service is no longer available.
Jennifer Reyes also showed up at Clinton West on Monday morning to make sure her two elementary-aged kids have enough food the next day.
Money is tight lately for her family because they just bought a house before this all started and work has slowed for them, as well.
“For those of us getting laid off or who can’t work as much, this is so helpful,” Reyes said. “It’s bad enough being stuck in the house even though we’re not technically quarantined. As the stores are being depleted, it is a big help that they’re feeding the children while they’re on extended break. It takes a load off us parents not having to buy so much stuff.”
At Holland Hall, 5666 E. 81st St., neither breakfast nor lunch were on Monday’s menu. The private school is set to begin remote learning on Tuesday, so teachers were on hand for parents and students to pick up the materials they’ll need in addition to what they’ll be doing online.
Kindergarten teachers Stephany Ward and Jim Narlock greeted parents pulling up in the circle drive outside Holland Hall’s primary school building.
Each one got a big white envelope of handwriting assignments and practice worksheets in math and literacy.
“Most stuff is online, like ABC practice games — stuff that kids are already familiar with because it’s what we have been using in our classes,’’ said Ward.
Outside Holland Hall’s high school, pottery teacher Laurie Spencer greeted her students with a big smile and striped plastic sacks full of clay.
“There’s 3 pounds of regular clay, plus a little bag of oil clay, which is reusable, so they can create something, photograph it, turn it in and then reuse it the next day,” said Spencer. “I’m not going to do anything that needs to be fired, but I wanted to include some hands-on (activities) because that is one of the main reasons they’re taking this class.”
Students said they were grateful for any way to continue their studies.
“It’s really nice to have the opportunity,” said senior Stephanie Maldonado, 17. “This way, it won’t hold me back.”
Junior Mikey Ferguson, also 17, said young people just have to accept what is happening right now.
“If it were up to me, school would never be canceled because AP classes get messed up; it’s just a hassle for everyone,” he said.
