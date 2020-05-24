Severe Weather (copy)

Water is released from the Keystone Dam into the Arkansas River northwest of Tulsa, on Friday, May 24, 2019. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began increasing the amount of water being released from the dam to control the flooding. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

 Tom Gilbert

Better emergency and technical communications and relief for staff are takeaways the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are focusing on following last spring’s historic flooding, according to David Williams, the Tulsa District’s chief of hydrology and hydraulics engineering.

The Flood of Spring 2019 After Action Report contains a section labeled “lessons learned,” as do all such reports compiled by the Corps after events like last year’s flood, he said.

“It’s a way for us to document the event for historical preservation,” he said. “It is also a technical document that talks about all the projects, all the rainfall that led up the flood and how the operation occurred ... We do this at the end of the event so it doesn’t get lost to time, so we can document things we need to revisit.”

A separate effort that involves Corps and area emergency service agencies and local governments focusing on communications also is ongoing, he said.

“We did get complaints from the public about not understanding that major releases were coming even though we did take part in daily press conferences,” he said.

A recent week-long workshop focused on Keystone Lake and the Arkansas River drainage, he said.

A contingent of stakeholders, with heavy involvement of emergency service agencies, is developing a revised risk communications plan with new protocols to improve communications across all involved agencies and for the public during such events.

“That is an ongoing effort,” he said.

Williams emphasized the official Spring 2019 Flood After Action Report, which focuses on hydrology and flood management, shows “what I consider to be textbook operations given the amount of water dumped on the system.”

A factor raised by the duration of the event and likely unnoticed by the public was “staff fatigue,” he said. Ultimately Tulsa District called in Corps staff with expertise from other districts to relieve local staffers who simply needed a rest.

“The public sees a week or two of intense flooding and once the water starts dropping it’s kind of in the rearview mirror, but we have staff who are responsible for providing real-time forecasts and implementing decisions,” he said.

Most of the staff moved to 12-hour shifts as the emergency arose. The duration of the flood across the district meant some worked those shifts, seven days a week, for nearly a month, he said.

“Fatigue did become an issue and we had to rely on bringing in additional expertise from some of our other Corps districts,” he said. “That’s something we can prepare for.”

The Corps also is taking another look at its website, which became a source for some public confusion, he said.

On the Tulsa District website, gauge readings of inflows, discharges and lake levels are posted on an hourly basis by the hydrology and hydraulics branch, he said.

The raw data from gauge readings comes with some nuances that hydrologists know and understand but that may confuse the public.

Those numbers draw little public attention most of the time. But when Lake Keystone is near the top of its flood pool and the public is eyeballing the inflows, they can come away with a misperception.

“We understand the nuances in the raw data, but when we provide that publicly it’s not reasonable for everyone to understand what it means and so it led to some confusion,” he said.

“We need to come up with a more common format, other ways to disseminate that data so it is manageable, so it works within the Corps and so it makes sense for the general public,” he said.

Featured video

Gallery: Views of historic 2019 flooding in Tulsa, Sand Springs, Broken Arrow, Bixby

Kelly Bostian 918-581-8357

kelly.bostian

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyBostian

Tags

Recommended for you