Tulsa police and fire marshals have arrested a woman in connection with a fire that prompted an evacuation and 2½ day closure of the library in downtown Tulsa.
Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said in a news release Sara Bess was located by the Tulsa Police Department’s IMPACT unit near Ninth Street and Denver Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Bess was arrested on a complaint of first-degree arson after being interviewed by fire marshals, according to a news release.
Tulsa Central Library, 400 Civic Center, was evacuated about 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fire in an upper floor bathroom.
Investigators developed Bess as a person of interest and used library security footage, including one camera nearest the bathroom, to help identify her.
Fire damage was described as minimal. Some water damage occurred when sprinklers were activated. The sprinklers activated only in the bathroom, a TCCL spokeswoman said. There was a “significant amount of smoke” on the third floor, Little said.
A remediation crew arrived before fire crews left and will continue to perform tasks such as removing any remaining water and smoke residue. Crews were at work inside the library throughout Thursday.
A Tulsa City-County Library spokeswoman said Wednesday that the central location will be closed Thursday and Friday. Library patrons can still access services at the nearest branches, Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., and Schusterman-Benson Library, 3333 E. 32nd Place.
The library’s Tulsa Day of YA event was moved to Rudisill Regional Library. It remains scheduled for all day Saturday. It will be preceded by a keynote address on 7 p.m. Friday.