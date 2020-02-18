Proposals are being accepted for a new downtown Tulsa art installation.
The budget is $250,000 for a project that would use as its canvas a parking garage near the intersection for Main and Fourth streets.
The primary canvas will be the building's blank facade on the east and northeast corner.
The project's creative goals: providing a positive, meaningful contribution to the community; enhancing the area's vibrancy; engaging and inspiring for people; and making the "best use" of the large scale, prominent location. The project may also communicate the history of the area, downtown or Tulsa's communities.
Artists and designers who are 18 years old or older can submit proposals before 5 p.m. March 3. The winning proposal should be identified by June, according to the call for submissions.
The Arts and Culture Program of the Tulsa Planning Office is seeking the proposals on behalf of the Tulsa Parking Authority. The Parking Authority wants to add a permanent installation.