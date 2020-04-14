...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
Tulsa officials meet virtually April 14, 2020, for a news conference on COVID-19.
Local officials on Tuesday urged residents to continue sheltering in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and cautioned that the disease could re-emerge in the fall.
“We are in the critical moment as all of our modeling shows us everything that we have done as a community to prepare and to minimize the opportunity for an overloading of our health care system, it all comes into play this week when we expect the daily contagion rate to hit its peak in Tulsa County,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Bynum was among a handful of city and county officials who provided an update on the local COVID-19 response at an afternoon news conference.
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said it’s possible that a second wave of the virus could hit in the fall.
“Even if we flatten the curve now, especially if this is a seasonal pathology of the disease ... we’ll be talking about this again in the fall and winter,” Dart said.
As of Tuesday, 358 Tulsa County residents had contracted the disease, 19 of whom have died. Statewide, there have been 108 COVID-related deaths and 2,184 confirmed cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Officials report 27 patients in Tulsa County recovered from the COVID-19 infection.
The Tulsa Health Department last week said it expected the number of newly infected COVID-19 patients to peak this week and that hospitalizations would peak in early May.
“Our best mitigation strategy is to (continue) social distancing to slow the spread of this virus,” Dart said.
Bynum said he would rely on guidance from THD to determine whether and when to lift his shelter in place order, which expires at the end of the month, and made it clear that a return to normal will take time.
“As Dr. (Anthony) Fauci said over the weekend, there isn’t a light switch flipped and we just all go back to February and everything is like it was in a day,” the mayor said.
Instead, Bynum described a scenario in which legal restrictions, such as his shelter in place order, are lifted gradually as public safety practices are implemented to ensure that people feel comfortable going about their business.
“That is a discussion we need to have over the weeks ahead,” he said. “We want it to be a series of practices that give confidence to everyday people.”
Forty-five city employees are in quarantine and one employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering, the mayor said.
Bynum announced that the city plans to use $2.7 million from its “rainy day” fund to cover an expected shortfall in the city’s general fund. The fund relies heavily on sales and use tax collections, which are expected to drop dramatically before the fiscal year ends June 30.
Bynum, who will present his fiscal year 2021 budget to the City Council next week, compared the financial challenges the city is facing today to those it grappled with during the Great Recession of 2008.
“It (next year’s budget) will require sacrifice from us at the city of Tulsa, but we will continue to provide the most critical services for Tulsans,” the mayor said.
Bynum said that at this point “we do not see a layoff of any employees.”
County Commissioner Karen Keith said the county will continue to restrict access to the courthouse until May 4 and that the Tulsa County jail has had no positive cases of COVID-19 among its inmates.