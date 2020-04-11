We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday he hopes hospitals in Oklahoma don’t have to enact their surge plans to accommodate COVID-19 patients beyond their normal capacities. Tulsa-area hospital systems, though, say they’re prepared for at least up to a 40% increase in bed use and are confident that they’ll have enough equipment to treat patients while keeping themselves safe from becoming sick.

“Today we are doing fine because elective cases were eliminated and people aren’t coming to the hospital as they normally have,” said Mike McBride, regional president and chief operating officer of Ascension St. John. “But we have had to be creative to find space to set up ICU-type beds.”

And St. John isn’t alone in needing to find a quick solution to handle possible surges in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, as McBride said the system is caring for about 30 COVID-19 patients.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday that he expected the city would reach the peak contagion rate next week and the peak hospitalization rate in May.

McBride said that appeared to be in line with the model the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has projected for the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health projected a peak date statewide of April 21, with 458 COVID-19 patients projected to be in an intensive care unit and more than 450 others hospitalized in other areas. The agency projected there would be 469 deaths in Oklahoma by May 1.

“Now is not the time to stop the social distancing. It is working, and we’ve got to continue that effort through April 30,” Stitt said during a Friday morning press conference at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa.

Despite the caution, Stitt touted the state’s number of hospital beds, particularly for intensive care, saying Oklahoma would be able to treat everyone in need even if the number of seriously ill patients is at the high end of estimates.

To accomplish that feat, hospitals in the Tulsa area said they began planning where to house extra beds, particularly those for intensive care patients who need ventilators, along with ceasing nonessential surgeries. McBride said Ascension St. John has looked at, for example, using a post-surgery recovery area to place COVID-19 patients during a surge because it hasn’t been in frequent use in weeks.

Stitt said Friday that current modeling shows Oklahoma has 4,633 beds allocated specially for COVID-19 patients, of which 671 are intensive care. But he seemed optimistic that the state would only need about 60 percent of the available bed space even in a worst-case scenario.

“We have already designated three units within Saint Francis Hospital for the care of both confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients,” said Lauren Landwerlin, executive director of corporate communications for Saint Francis Health System, in an email Friday afternoon.

“Additional units can be converted to COVID-19 units if necessary. Saint Francis Hospital has the most intensive care beds on one campus in eastern Oklahoma and is able to scale to meet the demand for additional ICU capacity if needed.”

Hillcrest Healthcare System Communications Manager Rachel Smith said her organization had enough access to beds to take on a 40 percent surge, including at its hospitals in Tulsa, Owasso, Claremore, Cushing, Pryor and Henryetta.

She said the normal volume of patients has dropped by half because patients postponed appointments and pushed back routine procedures and elective surgeries.

The fallout from COVID-19 caused Hillcrest to announce furloughs, but Hillcrest CEO Kevin Gross said there is strong collaboration among Tulsa-area hospitals, telling the World, “I’ve personally been talking with Saint Francis and Ascension Saint John on an almost daily basis regarding preparations.”

When asked whether the Hillcrest system will repurpose less-used parts of facilities to house patients, Smith said, “We’ve considered that and have backup plans if needed.”

OSU Medical Center staff have worked closely with the state on its COVID-19 response, with state Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge saying Friday during the press conference that the hospital can now conduct up to 2,800 tests for COVID-19. OSU’s Tulsa facility is expected to be designated as solely for COVID-19 patients if other hospitals reach capacity.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Hospital Association President Patti Davis said during Sitt’s press conference that patients should expect to remain at hospitals within their region when possible, with transfers to select hospitals in Tulsa and Oklahoma City for severe cases.

She said 72 hospitals in the state have access to ventilators, but she added that ‘all heath care facilities will be playing a role in this surge” if it occurs.

McBride said the crisis has taught him “a good bit” about the importance of ventilators but said other devices, such as positive airway pressure machines, could also be used in the event of a surge and a ventilator deficiency. In Hillcrest’s case, Smith said the system was “currently good on ventilators” and that it is “lean but stable” with personal protective equipment, of which there has been a national shortage.

“We continue to practice smart stewardship until we have confidence there will be no disruptions in the supply chain,” Landwerlin, with Saint Francis, said of the situation.

Featured video

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic