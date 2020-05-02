To visit a loved one at Coweta Manor, family members stay in the parking lot and wait for a staff member to bring an iPad outside.
Nursing home owner Eddie Martin bought the devices specifically for the COVID-19 shutdown, allowing residents to at least see visitors even when they can’t actually be with them.
As the rest of Oklahoma emerges from shelter-at-home orders, nothing will change right away for the state’s long-term care facilities, Martin said Friday. They still have to protect the most vulnerable and hardest-hit demographic.
“We’re all going to be very happy to get back to normal,” he said. “But for us, that is still a ways off.”
The coronavirus had killed at least 91 nursing-home residents in Oklahoma as of Thursday, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Health. And in some northeastern counties, long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 40% of all COVID-19 cases.
A handful of nursing homes, including Martin’s facility in Coweta, seem to account for a disproportionate number of infections, but that doesn’t necessarily indicate lax standards at those homes, health officials said. Contagious diseases tend to have hot spots.
Coweta Manor has had a total of 41 cases among residents and 12 among staff members with nine deaths, according to state officials.
“We have no idea how it got into our facility,” Martin said, adding that only two residents currently have the disease. “We’re almost rid of it, I think. We’re getting close.”
Other hard-hit facilities include the Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community with 54 cases among residents and 13 among staff members with 13 deaths, and the Grove Nursing Center with 50 cases among residents and 28 among staff members with 13 deaths, according to state Health Department data.
As much as anything, a nursing home’s infection numbers might reflect the general health of the residents when the virus hit, a state health official said. Across northeast Oklahoma, about 80% of coronavirus deaths have included preexisting conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or kidney failure — conditions prevalent in nursing homes.
“In other words, they already had some condition that would have made their immune systems compromised,” said Jessica Milberger, the state Health Department’s public information officer for the region. “That makes it harder for you to fight it off, so you’re more likely to get the virus and then it hits you harder, too.”
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma National Guard has cleaned and sanitized more than a dozen nursing homes statewide, with at least three more facilities scheduled to be sanitized Saturday and Monday.
Outfitted with full protective gear, the National Guard has devoted three specialized teams to deep-cleaning nursing homes, spending up to 10 hours at each facility, officials said.
Adams PARC in Bartlesville, among the hardest hit homes in this part of the state with 23 cases among residents and 27 among staff members, will be cleaned Monday, the Guard said.
Nursing home cases seem to be trending downward, although not as steeply as new cases in the general population, health officials said.
Ending the statewide shutdown, however, will make it harder to control the spread of the virus inside the facilities, even as nursing homes continue to enforce strict protocols, an owner told the Tulsa World.
“As the general public returns to their normal schedules, it will increase the risk of exposure and it will be more challenging to control the entry and spread of the virus,” said Justin McGrew, who owns the Skiatook Nursing Home, which has seen 23 cases among residents and 14 among staff members with six deaths.
“I hope the public will not forget about our elderly and the dangers that COVID-19 present to their health and well-being as we move along the reopening timeline,” McGrew said. “We are anticipating that it could take several weeks if not months before our elderly residents are allowed to return to their normal schedules and activities.”Featured video: