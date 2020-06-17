Ascension St. John is embarking on two clinical trials of a new investigatory drug for the prevention of COVID-19, as well as the virus’ treatment in patients who don’t require hospitalization.
The two research studies are sponsored by Houston-based Pulmotect, the manufacturer of an inhalation solution called PUL-042.
Dr. Anuj Malik, the drug’s primary investigator at St. John as the director of infection control, on Tuesday expressed “cautious optimism” for it. He said that based on animal studies, the drug is an entirely new platform designed to stimulate the body’s immune system to fight infections, not just viruses but also bacteria.
The company found its drug to be effective in animal studies and has completed the FDA’s first two clinical trial phases for safety in people, Malik said. Now researchers will look at the drug’s efficacy in a broader human population.
“It’s obviously not definitely known whether it’s going to work or not, but it’s quite possible that this will have a revolutionizing effect not just on SARS-CoV-2 but potentially down the line treatment of other types of things because it’s a very novel drug,” Malik said.
The FDA has created a Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP), a special emergency program for possible therapies. There were 144 active trials of therapeutic agents as of May 11, as well as another 457 development programs for therapeutic agents in the planning stages.
“(CTAP) uses every available method to move new treatments to patients as quickly as possible, while at the same time finding out whether they are helpful or harmful,” according to the FDA’s website.
Malik said PUL-042 is a nebulized treatment, like using an inhaler for asthma.
Participants will be monitored for about 28 days to assess each individual’s severity or symptoms, with three to four doses of the study drug or placebo administered during a period of between a week and 10 days.
The prevention trial is seeking participants with documented exposures to COVID-19, such as first responders or health-care providers. The treatment trial is seeking individuals positive with COVID-19 who are outpatients and not seriously ill.
“We want to tell the public that we’d like to solicit their help in trying to advance the science,” Malik said. “This is a very novel agent; we can play a very important role.
“And if it’s shown to be effective in this particular situation, then it’s going to be likely effective in a variety of other situations.”
Malik said the hospital hasn’t enrolled any participants yet but that it has begun reaching out to potential subjects. He said the company is conducting the trials at multiple sites, with a plan to enroll 200 people in the preventative trials and 100 people in the treatment trials.
St. John asks that if you or someone you know might qualify to contact Kathryn Mears at 918-744-3426 or kathryn.mears@ascension.org.
St. John is involved in other trials for COVID-19 therapies.
The hospital system in late March launched the first clinical trial in state seeking a potential treatment with Sarilumab for seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients.
That medication, an anti-inflammatory medication typically prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, was hoped to reduce inflammation in the lungs.
Malik said Sarilumab appears to be most effective in patients who are severely ill and need a ventilator, so the FDA’s data monitoring board has recommended an amendment to only use the drug in those types of scenarios.
He said St. John has treated about 30 COVID-19 patients so far with convalescent plasma — antibody-rich blood — of whom about a dozen have been in combination with remdesivir.
The FDA on May 1 issued an emergency use authorization for antiviral drug remdesivir as an investigational treatment for severe cases of COVID-19 after a clinical trial found that it shortened the recovery time in some patients.
Malik said the treatment combo appears to have a beneficial effect, particularly when administered early.
“So far my guesstimate is that this combination of remdesivir plus convalescent plasma has some effect. In the past four weeks we’ve only had three or four people require a ventilator,” Malik said, adding that about 20 to 25 patients admitted who required oxygen were treated and became well enough between three and seven days later to go home.
The FDA on Monday revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine — the drug often touted by President Donald Trump for use to combat COVID-19.
The FDA withdrew the designation because of scientific data determining that it’s unlikely to be effective, as well as ongoing reports of serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects.
The FDA also warned that hydroxychloroquine isn’t recommended to be used in conjuction with remdesivir because it might reduce the effectiveness of remdesivir.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival: A cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by a third in severely ill hospitalized patients.
Results of a large, strict test were announced Tuesday, with researchers saying they would publish them soon.
After 28 days, the drug had reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxygen, according to the AP. It did not appear to help less ill patients.
Featured video