I have a photo that a Tulsa World photographer snapped of my father and me outside the newspaper when I was about 4 years old. I was wearing a leopard print jacket, and he was sporting his ever-present cardigan and some pretty snazzy Ray-Bans.
I loved visiting him at work, and not just because I always got a Nestle Crunch bar from the vending machine. I loved the pneumatic tubes that carried newspaper proofs from the newsroom to paste-up. I loved watching the big presses turn. I even loved the way my dad’s sweater smelled like ink and paper.
When I was 15, I started working at the paper. I was a copy boy, an old-fashioned term that’s been replaced by copy clerk. Then I worked up to obits — that’s where I met my husband, a fellow obit clerk and reporter in the newsroom. When I graduated from college, I was hired on full-time. I was a crime reporter, then an education reporter and then a food writer. I was an assistant editor in Scene and then in News. Then the Scene editor and deputy managing editor in the newsroom.
I helped an amazing staff start Tulsa World Magazine, a product that is driven by dedicated journalists who wanted a glossy product to showcase longer pieces of journalism, innovative design and beautiful photography.
There has been a Parrish at the Tulsa World since 1959, when my dad started in the sports department under the legendary Bill Connors.
That changes this year.
The newspaper has been my life for 30 years. And I have a ton of photos of my own kids in front of the building now. It took a really special job to make me leave it behind.
I was offered the chance to lead communications and marketing at Holland Hall. I’m in a unique position because I know the school as a student, as a former board member and as a parent. I’ll get to be a part of my children’s school day while continuing the mission of an organization I love.
But I’m still going to be the Tulsa World’s biggest fan. My husband, Michael Overall, is still a reporter in the newsroom. And I’m not-so-secretly hoping they’ll still let me write some stories for the magazine every once in a while.
But I’m leaving the magazine and the newspaper in such a strong place. I’m so excited to see what our publisher, Gloria Fletcher, has in store for the newspaper. She’s one of the strongest businesswomen I’ve ever met. The same can be said for Susan Ellerbach, the first female executive editor of the Tulsa World. I could not have asked for a better mentor and role model. Nicole Marshall Middleton has been at the newspaper almost as long as I have, serving as the longtime police reporter before I lured her away with a job that she couldn’t turn down — food writer. And then I dragged her with me into editing. She’s been an integral part of Scene, of the magazine and of the newspaper. She has an amazing vision for the magazine, and I can’t wait to see what she does with it next.
She leads a dedicated staff — including two writers who first worked for my father and then for me — Scott Cherry and Jimmie Tramel. The Tulsa World has a way of keeping people for a long time. We care about this community and this special place that’s so integral to Tulsa.
It’s been an amazing ride. Thank you for reading. And please continue to support the newspaper. It needs to be treasured.