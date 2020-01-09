On a normal day, the state of Oklahoma turns aside in excess of 50 million unauthorized attempts to access its networks, computers and data storage.
In the past week, as tensions between the U.S. and Iran mounted, that figure reached nearly 200 million, Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe said Thursday.
"On Jan. 2, there were 54.6 million active probes and attacks stopped," Ostrowe said following a teleconference with U.S. Sen. James Lankford. "On Jan. 3, there were 176 million .... On Jan. 6 there were 197 million."
Jan. 3 is the day a U.S. drone killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. While most public attention seemed to be on what sort of conventional response Iran would launch, those more familiar with modern warfare were concerned with cyber attacks.
The conventional response, when it came, was a missile attack that reportedly resulted in no American casualties. More seriously, the Iranians may have unintentionally shot down a commercial airliner, killing all 176 people on board.
The cyber attacks, on the other hand, keep coming.
"Iran cannot keep up with us militarily," Lankford said during the conference call. "They have shown a willingness to engage in asymmetric tactics."
Asymmetric is a term applied to a conflict in which one side is obviously superior to the other in terms of conventional armament. To compensate, the ostensibly weaker side employs guerilla tactics — which in this day and age can be through the internet as well as on the ground.
Thursday's teleconference primarily addressed business leaders and other government officials, and featured a pretty basic warning.
It can happen to anyone.
"People think Iran will go after Exxon or one of the other big oil companies ... but they've gone after casinos (in the past)," said Lankford.
Some cyber terrorists see small- to mid-sized companies, towns and banks as easier to crack, he said.
Over the past year, Ostrowe said, the most consistent attacks seem to come from Iran, North Korea, Russia, China and domestically. Even that can be misleading, though, because hackers can disguise their true location through proxy servers.
The state of Oklahoma's cyber security division employs about 35 specialists working around the clock, seven days a week, in a control center near the state Capitol. A giant map tracks the apparent origin of every attempted breach of state data.
But it's not just the state at risk. It's not unusual for banks or other key businesses in the state to deny 5 million or more access attempts a day, Ostrowe said.
His advice?
"Have an absolute bulletproof backup data plan. If you get hit, be fully prepared to walk away," he said.