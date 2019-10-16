Despite a stormy opening day, the Tulsa State Fair this year saw attendance increase slightly as officials report an estimated 1,040,000 visitors, compared with 1,025,000 in 2018.
The fair drew an estimated 1.15 million in 2017 and 1.2 million in 2016.
This year’s fair employed about 754 people — in addition to those people working for vendors and the midway operator — who earned a total of $1,057,786, according to Expo Square.
Meanwhile, 6,292 people attended the rodeo.
The Junior Livestock Auction, which raises money for college scholarships, raised $525,690.
One of the most popular aspects of the fair are the animals. This year, nearly 29,315 animals were entered in the fair’s livestock and horse shows. And more than that left the fairgrounds when the state fair was over. According to Expo Square, 207 animals were born during the fair.
The Sky Ride attracted 31,201 riders, and 29,421 took advantage of the free shuttles to the fair.
“This year our focus was to provide culturally diverse entertainment, new rides and a safe, clean environment. The outdoor restrooms were upgraded to modernized trailers, which had a significant impact on our guests’ experience,” Expo Square CEO Mark Andrus said in a news release.
