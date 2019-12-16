The Oklahoma Supreme Court should stop ruling on lawsuits about abortion restrictions because the state constitution doesn’t recognize a right to abortion, the Oklahoma attorney general argued last week to the state’s justices.
“Oklahoma’s founders never intended nor created a right to abortion, nor have Oklahoma’s people ever voted to create such a right,” the attorney general’s office told the high court.
The written arguments came in a case challenging the law passed by the Oklahoma Legislature banning dismemberment abortion after 14 weeks unless a “fetal demise” procedure is performed first.
The law was approved in 2015 but has never gone into effect because of legal challenges. An Oklahoma County judge upheld the law last summer. The Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic appealed and the Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed to review the decision. There is no deadline for the high court to rule.